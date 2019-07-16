Pick up Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones on the cheap on Prime Day

Share

There’s never been a better time to snag a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. That’s because Amazon, as part of Prime Day, has knocked $50 off one of the best pairs out there — the Sony WH-1000XM3 — dropping the price to $300.

In fact, the Sony WH-1000XM3 isn’t just one of the best headphones out there; we awarded it the title of the best headphone of 2018 after it received a coveted 9 out of 10 score in our review, in which we praised its look, sound, and overall feel.

The pièce de résistance? The WH-1000XM3’s incredible noise-canceling and battery life, which blocks out sound emitted by appliances, humans, and vehicles alike (think: coffee machines, coworkers, and aircraft) for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

But what happens when someone wants to speak to you? The WH-1000XM3 has a feature for that. Just wrap your hand over the right earcup and the song you’re listening to will pause. When you remove your hand, it’ll pick up where you left off.

Sound quality is nothing short of fantastic, either, with our Senior Editor Caleb Denison noting that studio recordings sound intimate and impeccably produced, while live recordings come across wide, expansive, and highly immersive.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: The WH-1000XM3 is a must-have even when it isn’t on sale, so the chance to snag a pair for $50 off is the icing on the cake. Budget aside, you won’t find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort.

Don’t take it from us, though — here’s what one customer had to say about them:

As someone who owns Bose noise cancelling headphones, these new headphones have blown me away. The noise cancelling is a noticeable step up from the QC 35. It’s light (a tad heavier than the Bose), comfortable (I usually can’t stand having most headphones on for a long time as my ears tend to get sore – no issues 3 hours in with this pair), and have a sound quality that blows the Bose or any other noise cancelling headphones I’ve tried out of the water.

If the Sony WH-1000XM3 isn’t quite right for you and you’d rather something a little cheaper, or an in-ear alternative like the Apple AirPods, be sure to take a look at our catalog of the best headphone deals available this Amazon Prime Day.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a 4K TV, a MacBook, or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

