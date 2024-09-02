 Skip to main content
Labor Day: Lego Star Wars, Minecraft, Mario, more on sale at Walmart

By

As you may know, holidays are a great time to pick up a new Lego set as they typically go on sale. Walmart, in particular, tends to be a great place to do a big Lego set pickup. This year, for Labor Day sales, we’re noticing that Walmart has a smaller selection of items for sale than on a typical holiday, but many of them are of exceptional high quality and on fun sets with quirky ideas. Here are the deals to check out from Walmart’s Labor Day Lego sale.

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter — $7, was $10

A child playing with the Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Microfighter Set.
Lego

Want a quick gift pickup for a child? This is it. An excellent introduction to building Lego sets, this kit includes a small ship and Boba Fett figurine. It totals at 85 pieces, which is enough to play with even if the child isn’t able to make the ship 100% perfectly. They’ll also get to use their imagination, customizing the ship with their other Lego pieces or making modifications to make the Boba Fett ship of their dreams. This kit is incredibly cheap right now and perfect for the Star Wars fan aged 6 and up.

Lego Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor and Dilophosaurus Transport — $35, was $45

The full contents of a Lego Jurassic World Dominion set next to its box.
Lego

This kit is perfect for those that like dinosaurs, daring escapes, and a bit of shooting. Included in the kit are the Biosyn Genetics jeep, two dinosaurs, and three Lego people representing Ian Malcom, Ellie Sattler, and a guard. At the rear of the vehicle is a sort of cage trailer for a dinosaur. Track down a dinosaur, drive to their location, pacify them with a quick tranquilizer shot, and transport them to wherever your imagination takes you next with this set.

Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box Set — $59, was $80

A look at an example scene you can make with the Lego Minecraft The Crafting Box set with its box in the background.
Lego

What’s every child’s favorite place to build with blocks? You might say Lego and you might say Minecraft but with this kit you don’t have to become a house divided. The 605 piece ‘The Crafting Box’ set will get your children out of the digital world and into the real world for a moment and allows you to run from the hissssing creeper, build TNT, herd sheep, and much more. Get the classic Minecraft base and home building experience in this discounted Lego set.

Lego Minecraft The Iron Golem Fortress — $82, was $110

A view of the Lego Minecraft The Iron Golem Fortress set with its box in the background.
Lego

You may know how to make an iron golem in Minecraft, but what about in real life? You’ll have to use this set. Here, you can make an iron golem fortress and then transform it into a large iron golem with moving parts. Plus, there are knights to play as, ready to conquer the fortress. But, they won’t have it easy, as there are skeletons riders and a surprisingly good-looking charged creeper guarding the fortress, among many other cool features to discover. This set contains 868 pieces, is suitable for kids aged 9 and up, and is compatible with the Lego Builder app for intuitive building instructions.

Lego Super Mario Diddy Kong’s Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set — $82, was $110

The Lego Super Mario Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set with its box in the background.
Lego

If you want to go on a Diddy Kong adventure with your Mario brothers (or Princess Peach!) pals, this is the way to do so. On its own, this is a 1,157 piece Lego kit for ages 8 and over that depicts Diddy Kong and friends, the iconic mines, and a few other scenes from the games. When combined with the , , or starter kits, you can go on extended and interactable adventures in Diddy Kong’s land and earn more digital coins. In other words, this is an adventure expansion kit and is best used with other sets, but can still be enjoyed singly if you just want some Diddy Kong in your life.

Lego Ninjago Elemental Dragon vs The Empress Mech — $97, was $130

Two kids playing with the giant Lego Ninjago Elemental Dragon vs. The Empress Mech kit.
Lego

If you or your kids are into ninjas and mechs, then this unbelievably large set is right for you. The 1,038 piece set, ideal for kids 9 and up, features a full pitched battle between an elemental dragon and the Empress Mech. The dragon, Jiro, has four shooters while the Empress wields a lengthy yellow sword. Below, six minifigures (which include Ninjago Dragons Rising characters Joy, Sora, and Zane) fight it out on the ground in humble Lego-person style. When put together, the entire set creates a fun ensemble display piece with a lot of vertical space, with Jiro the dragon resting about around 9.5 inches tall when posed.

Lego DREAMZzz Nightmare Shark Ship — $104, was $140

The Lego DREAMZzz Nightmare Shark Ship set with its box in the background.
Lego

Getting tired of Lego deals? You may have slipped into the weird realm of the Lego DREAMZzz TV show, which chronicles the adventures of young builders unburdened by reality and sent to take on whatever their imagination delivers to them. This 1,389 piece set for those 10 and up can be built as a ship or a tank, doubling the fun. Even better, the ship has a story-based building instructions set (also available in the Lego Builder app) that make it fun to play with and roleplay with the entire time, from front to back and port to starboard. The Nightmare Shark, when built in ship form, is over a foot long and perfect for display on your bookshelf.

