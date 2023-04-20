If you’re in the market for some cool new gaming hardware, the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel with Magnetic Pedals is one of the more unique pieces of gaming tech you’ll find at a discount right now. Today you can get the gaming accessory for just $70 at Woot!, which makes for a $60 savings from its regular price of $130. While Thrustmaster makes different versions of this racing wheel for different gaming platforms, this model is for the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms. Free shipping is available for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should get the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel

Whether you’re pairing it with some of the Xbox Series X or Series S, the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel brings newfound excitement to your gaming experience. It’s designed for all gamers looking for performance and an immersive experience, and anyone looking to free themselves from their keyboard, mouse, or game controller. But it’s also meant for gamers who want to take their racing to the next level with a more dynamic and controllable racing game interface. And while this may seem like an accessory uniquely designed for racing games, it actually works with all Xbox Series X or Series S games, as well as all games f

This Thrustmaster racing wheel was designed under official licenses by Ferrari and Xbox One, which is where it gets it super cool design from. In fact, this Thrustmaster racing wheel is a scaled-down replica of the actual Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel. Its wheel base delivers linear resistance no matter the rotation angle, which ensures ergonomic and intuitive control. It creates a really immersive gaming experience when paired with any of the best gaming headsets. The included magnetic paddle shifters give you instant responsiveness and a super-clear gear shifting feel, and provides incredible 12-bit resolution precision. Dynamic force feedback with three preset modes included is compatible with all games, and creates an even more immersive and lifelike gaming experience.

Regularly priced at $400, the Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel with Magnetic Pedals is currently just $70 at Woot! That’s a savings of $60 from its regular price, and free shipping is included for Amazon Prime members.

Editors' Recommendations