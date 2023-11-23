I’ve been reviewing TVs for almost 15 years now, and this year it was harder than ever to pick out the best TVs you can buy. It’s a great problem to have, I suppose — the reason it was so tough is that there are far more truly great options than ever before. Still, I’ve managed to identify one TV model in particular that I think is likely the best choice for the greatest number of shoppers while browsing the best Black Friday TV deals. This is the TV that, without any context, I know I can confidently recommend to anyone who rapid fires at me the question: “Which TV should I buy?”

My answer to that question right now?The Hisense U7K.

55-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED 4K TV — $480, was $630

65-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED 4K TV — $700, was $750

75-inch Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED 4K TV — $1300, was $1600

Now, if you haven’t been TV shopping for a while or otherwise paying attention to the TV space, then Hisense may not seem like a brand you’d expect to see recommended by a top TV reviewer. But the fact is that Hisense has been steadily improving the affordable TV lineup it brings to North America, and the U7K is its most value-packed yet.

What makes the Hisense U7K such a formidable competitor is the level of picture quality it offers for its asking price — a price which is now even lower thanks to holiday sales. The U7K offers startling brightness, remarkably good backlight control, deep black levels, breathtaking contrast, and vivid colors that can be made surprisingly accurate for purists simply by choosing the TV’s built-in Filmmaker mode for both SDR and HDR content.

Armed with a mini-LED backlight system and a prodigious number of local dimming zones, the Hisense U7K produces images that delight, both in the light of day and darkness of night. Its built-in Google TV interface is easy to navigate and makes getting to the content you want to watch a breeze. As an added bonus, the U7K comes with a better onboard audio system than any other TV in its class, as well as an ATSC 3.0 tuner to access the latest generation of over-the-air broadcasts using nothing more than a great over the air (OTA) TV antenna.

And since the U7K comes at such an attractive price, you may be able to afford a larger screen size than you thought — the U7K is available in sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches.

Buy now and thank me later. The Hisense U7K is one of the smartest TV purchases you can make right now.

