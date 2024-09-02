 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Labor Day only: Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are on sale

By
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

With Labor Day sales underway, we’ve spotted an awesome deal on one of our favorite pairs of headphones. Over at Target, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $350 meaning you’re saving $80 off the regular price of $430. One of the best headphone deals out there, we’re big fans of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, reviewing them highly just recently. If you’re keen to upgrade to some new and awesome headphones, keep reading and we’ll take you through why these are the ones you need. The deal ends today so you’ll need to be fast.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra

We’ve always been big fans of the quality that Bose is famous for, and our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review reflects how impressed we were at these. We declared the headphones a “new ANC and spatial audio king” thanks to their exceptional levels of comfort and fantastic sound quality.

Some of the best headphones around, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra cancel out noise more effectively than any rivals. Bose has always excelled at providing some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, but this is a whole new world of silence. They also offer a fantastic transparency mode and a separate Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode so you can always hear just the amount you need — or nothing at all. All this magic is conjured up through microphones that pay attention to what’s going on around you before filtering out the unwanted sounds.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are designed for wearing all day long, so it’s reassuring that Spatial Audio and CustomTune technology all ensure personalized sound that immerses you in the music or podcast you’re listening to. Adding to the convenience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are super comfy, with soft ear cushions hugging your ears and a band which spreads pressure evenly.

There’s even good battery life here with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra lasting for up to 24 hours, or 18 hours with Immersive Audio on, and a 15-minute charge giving back 2.5 hours of playtime for any time you’re in a rush. Convenience is constantly at the forefront of everything the Bose QuietComfort Ultra has to offer.

Normally priced at $430, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are down to $350 right now at Target. The $80 saving is only available today for Labor Day, so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Tap the buy button now so you don’t pay full price.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Roku streaming devices are on sale at Target this week
Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

If you want to upgrade your non-smart TV to a smart TV, or if you don't like your smart TV's operating system, you should take advantage of Target's ongoing sale for Roku streaming devices. They're perfect for accessing the subscriptions that you purchased from streaming deals, but you have to hurry if you want to pocket the savings from the following offers -- the Roku Express 4K+ for $30, following a $10 discount on its original price of $40, and the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $35, following a $15 discount on its original price of $50. We're not sure these how long these prices will last, so if you're interested in either of these popular devices, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase right now.
Roku Express 4K+ -- $30, was $40

Roku Streaming Stick 4K -- $35, was $50

Read more
AirPods 2 are only $89 at Walmart today
Airpods 2

One of our favorite headphone deals is back: Apple AirPods 2 are on sale. Right now, they’re down to $89 at Walmart, so you can save $40 off the regular price of $129. The earbuds continue to be a favorite among anyone looking for something that will pair seamlessly with their Apple device. While they may be ageing technology, they still sounds great, and these kind of Apple deals make them even more tempting.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
The Apple AirPods 2 are showing their age a little, but they remain "safe [and] simple,” as our review first described them in 2022. They’re incredibly easy to set up with your Apple devices. Just place them nearby and your iPhone or iPad does the rest of the work for you.

Read more
Sennheiser Accentum headphones, already a bargain, are $48 off today
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones sitting on laptop keyboard.

You won't find any shortage of headphone deals out there, but we're taking the time to highlight this offer from Walmart for the Sennheiser Accentum. These wireless headphones, which scored 9 out of 10 stars in our review, are already pretty affordable at their sticker price of $180, but they're even cheaper right now at just $132. The $48 discount pushes them further into must-buy territory if you're looking for budget-friendly headphones, but you need to make the purchase as soon as you can as the bargain may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones
The Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones scored pretty high in our review with 9 out of 10 stars, which is impressive considering you can get them for much cheaper than most of the entries in our roundup of the best headphones. They feature the brand's trademark high-quality audio, alongside an effective active noise cancellation system that blocks out unwanted sounds when activated. The technology is so good that we described the Sennheiser Accentum as "the best-sounding noise-canceling headphones we've ever heard under $200." They also have a Transparency Mode that will allow you to hear what's going on around you without having to take off the wireless headphones.

Read more