Labor Day only: Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are on sale

With Labor Day sales underway, we’ve spotted an awesome deal on one of our favorite pairs of headphones. Over at Target, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $350 meaning you’re saving $80 off the regular price of $430. One of the best headphone deals out there, we’re big fans of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, reviewing them highly just recently. If you’re keen to upgrade to some new and awesome headphones, keep reading and we’ll take you through why these are the ones you need. The deal ends today so you’ll need to be fast.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra

We’ve always been big fans of the quality that Bose is famous for, and our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review reflects how impressed we were at these. We declared the headphones a “new ANC and spatial audio king” thanks to their exceptional levels of comfort and fantastic sound quality.

Some of the best headphones around, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra cancel out noise more effectively than any rivals. Bose has always excelled at providing some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, but this is a whole new world of silence. They also offer a fantastic transparency mode and a separate Quiet Mode, Aware Mode, and Immersion Mode so you can always hear just the amount you need — or nothing at all. All this magic is conjured up through microphones that pay attention to what’s going on around you before filtering out the unwanted sounds.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are designed for wearing all day long, so it’s reassuring that Spatial Audio and CustomTune technology all ensure personalized sound that immerses you in the music or podcast you’re listening to. Adding to the convenience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are super comfy, with soft ear cushions hugging your ears and a band which spreads pressure evenly.

There’s even good battery life here with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra lasting for up to 24 hours, or 18 hours with Immersive Audio on, and a 15-minute charge giving back 2.5 hours of playtime for any time you’re in a rush. Convenience is constantly at the forefront of everything the Bose QuietComfort Ultra has to offer.

Normally priced at $430, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are down to $350 right now at Target. The $80 saving is only available today for Labor Day, so you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. Tap the buy button now so you don’t pay full price.