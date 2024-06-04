 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best streaming device you can buy is $40 off at Verizon

By
The rear of Apple TV 4K.
Apple TV 4K has a bare minimum of cables and ports — just as you’d expect from Apple. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

It’s rare that we see any sort of major discounts on Apple TV 4K, let alone one this big. So if you’re in the market for what we consider to be the best streaming device you can buy — yes, even if you’re not a huge Apple fan — then you’ll definitely want to check out the Apple TV 4K at Verizon, which is currently on sale for $89. That’s $40 off its regular price, or about 37% less than what you’d normally pay.

This model of Apple TV 4K dates back to late 2022, which isn’t all that long ago. And we’re not expecting new hardware to drop anytime soon.

There’s one catch, and we can make the argument that it’s not necessarily a huge one. The sale is on the 64GB model of Apple TV 4K, which offers half as much storage as the other option. That’s probably not going to be a huge deal for most folks. But it’s also not the only trade-off. This version also is Wi-Fi-only, and it lacks support for the Thread smart home protocol.

Related

So if any of those things is a deal breaker, you’ll want to look at the other Apple TV 4K option. But those are add-ons. None of those caveats should affect the overall experience you’ll get with Apple TV 4K. In addition to the obvious resolution support (that’s the 4K part of the name), you’ll also get support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. And if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll find a number of extra features like AirPlay and Continuity Camera, which can use your other devices as a camera for FaceTime calls. (This is very cool, especially since the rumor of an Apple TV 4K with a built-in camera is pretty much DOA.)

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
Sony’s gorgeous 65-inch Bravia XR TV has a $200 discount today
Sony X90L Review

Sony TV deals are always popular because who wouldn't want to enjoy savings when purchasing a screen by one of the best TV brands? Here's an offer that will be hard to refuse if you're in the market for a premium upgrade for your home theater setup -- a $200 discount from Best Buy on the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV, which lowers its price to $1,100 from $1,300 originally. It's still not cheap, but that's an excellent price for a TV of this caliber. You need to hurry with the transaction though, as we don't know when the bargain will end.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV
The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for extremely sharp details, enabled by the brand's Cognitive Processor XR. Sony's XR Triluminos Pro enhances the TV's colors to make images look even more lifelike, and XR Motion Clarity reduces the blur in scenes with fast movements. All of these technologies combine for an impressive cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home, though you may want to consult our guide on how to figure out what size TV you should buy to make sure that you have enough space for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV.

Read more
Hurry! You can still save up to $1,000 on a Samsung Frame TV
A painting being displayed on a Samsung The Frame QLED.

The Samsung The Frame range of TVs are some of the best looking TVs around thanks to effortlessly blending into their surroundings. Right now, you can snap up the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV direct from Samsung for $3,300, meaning you save $1,000 off the regular price. It’s one of the better TV deals right now and sure to appeal to anyone who wants a great quality TV that also looks good in their living space. Several other sizes also have discounts. You can either hit the buy button below to get straight on with purchasing it or keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands when it comes to QLED technology but also pretty much everything else too. With the Samsung 85-inch The Frame QLED TV, you get an exceptional TV panel which rivals the best TVs around. The TV has 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology so your screen is saturated with a billion colors all providing a detailed image.

Read more
The best soundbar Bose makes is $100 off right now, and a must-buy
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in black.

While there are a lot of big audio brands out there, Bose is one of the biggest and most well-known and makes some of the best headphones on the market right now. Bose doesn't limit itself to just headphones, though, and it's also branched out to make some of the best soundbars on the market as well. Of course, Bose's soundbars do tend to be expensive, but luckily, there's a deal from Best Buy that discounts the original $900 down to $800.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
While the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar doesn't come with a subwoofer or satellite speakers, it does a good job of recreating surround sound for the whole room with just six speakers in its little frame. It comes with both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace, which help create a wider soundstage so that you can hear things with a bit more detail. In fact, it also has a fancy AI Dialogue mode, which helps adjust the audio to make the voice sound clearer, which is important given that most shows and films these days tend to lower the volume of the actors' voices.

Read more