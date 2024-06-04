The best streaming device you can buy is $40 off at Verizon

It’s rare that we see any sort of major discounts on Apple TV 4K, let alone one this big. So if you’re in the market for what we consider to be the best streaming device you can buy — yes, even if you’re not a huge Apple fan — then you’ll definitely want to check out the Apple TV 4K at Verizon, which is currently on sale for $89. That’s $40 off its regular price, or about 37% less than what you’d normally pay.

This model of Apple TV 4K dates back to late 2022, which isn’t all that long ago. And we’re not expecting new hardware to drop anytime soon.

There’s one catch, and we can make the argument that it’s not necessarily a huge one. The sale is on the 64GB model of Apple TV 4K, which offers half as much storage as the other option. That’s probably not going to be a huge deal for most folks. But it’s also not the only trade-off. This version also is Wi-Fi-only, and it lacks support for the Thread smart home protocol.

So if any of those things is a deal breaker, you’ll want to look at the other Apple TV 4K option. But those are add-ons. None of those caveats should affect the overall experience you’ll get with Apple TV 4K. In addition to the obvious resolution support (that’s the 4K part of the name), you’ll also get support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. And if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you’ll find a number of extra features like AirPlay and Continuity Camera, which can use your other devices as a camera for FaceTime calls. (This is very cool, especially since the rumor of an Apple TV 4K with a built-in camera is pretty much DOA.)

