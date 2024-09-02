 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Amazon Echo Pop is only $23 for Labor Day

By
Amazon Echo Pop on a kitchen counter.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

With Labor Day sales fully underway, we’re excited to see that Target has dropped the price of the consistently popular Amazon Echo Pop to $23. Normally costing $40, the smart speaker is enjoying a $17 discount — but only until tomorrow, once Labor Day has finished. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past, but not for a while so, this is nearly as good as it gets. If you’re keen to avoid missing out on one of the better Amazon Echo deals around at the moment, you’ll need to jump on this deal quickly. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is a cute and smaller Alexa which we described as being “perfectly priced”. It’s an even better price when it’s on sale. The least expensive entry into the Alexa ecosystem, the only thing you’ll really miss here is that there’s no aux input, but otherwise it’s a good way to add an Alexa to your home.

Shaped in a way that means it easily fits into your bedroom or small spaces around the home, the Amazon Echo Pop hits that sweet spot of easily blending in while also standing out due to more stylish looks than other Echos. Its greatest strength is its tens of thousands of skills through Alexa. You can ask it for the latest news, sports scores, or even to play a game. It also works well as a music device as it’ll play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and many others via Bluetooth or through Alexa voice controls.

Like the best smart speakers, the Amazon Echo Pop makes your whole home smarter as it also controls all your smart home devices like your lights or plugs. Perfect for ease of use as well as better efficiency around the home.

However you use the Amazon Echo Pop, its front firing speaker delivers full sound, so it sounds surprisingly good for the size and the price. It’s a great way to start your Alexa journey or to enhance your home for a steal of a price.

The Amazon Echo Pop ordinarily costs $40 but right now, you can buy it from Target for $23 so you save $17 on the regular price. Check it out now by tapping the button below as the deal ends very soon — tomorrow in fact — so you don’t want to miss out.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
Best Buy Labor Day sale: Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor security camera is $35 today
Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera deal at Best Buy -- on shelf

As part of Best Buy's Labor Day sale, there are several smart home security devices discounted, making it one of the best times to outfit and protect your home with modern surveillance gear. The Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera, for example, is down to $35 today -- saving you $5. You'll save even more with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It's a hard-wired smart security camera with crystal-clear 1080P full HD viewing, wide-angle vision, motion detection features, and two-way audio support -- so you can communicate with anyone in your home. Pair it with some of the other home security devices and you'll have a full system up and running in no time.

 
Why you should shop the Chamberlain MyQ smart indoor home security camera at Best Buy

Read more
Save over $200 on this robot vacuum and mop with this Target deal
The Shark Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop cleaning the living room.

Why settle for a robot vacuum when you can buy one that's also a robot mop? That's what you'll get with the Shark Matrix Plus, a 2-in-1 cleaning device that's currently available from Target with a 31% discount. From its original price of $700, it's down to a more reasonable $480. There's no telling how much time is remaining before you miss your chance at the $220 in savings though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you're going to have to push forward with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Shark Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop
The Shark Matrix Plus is both a robot vacuum and a robot mop, so it's going to definitely help in maintaining your home's clean floors. The additional mopping functionality is one of the features to consider that's highlighted in our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, and the Shark Matrix Plus checks all the other boxes. Its 360-degree LiDAR vision creates a map of your house for methodical cleaning and object avoidance, and you can create schedules for its cleaning sessions through its companion app. The device also empties its dustbin into its base, which can hold up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris.

Read more
Save $20 today on Ninja’s DualBrew cold and hot coffee maker
Ninja DualBrew deal -- hot and iced coffee maker in one

If you love coffee as much as I do, you probably drink it both cold and hot -- it depends on what you're feeling and when you're drinking it. If you go to a coffee shop or a barista, anywhere, cold versus hot is not a problem, they usually offer both. But if you're making it at home, and you want it to be just as delicious as gourmet coffee, things aren't so simple. Usually, you need separate cold and hot brewers, unless you spring for something like Ninja's DualBrew, which makes both hot and iced coffee in one machine. You can brew classic, rich or over ice brews with the push of a button. It's on sale today at Target for $140, too, which is $20 off the usual $160.

 
Why you should shop this Ninja DualBrew deal at Target
Think about just how many small appliances you have in your kitchen. I have a lot. From an air fryer and toaster oven to a cold brew, coffee machine, Keurig, and beyond, my kitchen is basically cluttered with devices. It's always nice when you can combine a couple, and maybe get rid of some you don't use all that often. That's precisely what the Ninja DualBrew does. It combines a hot and iced coffee maker into one, so you can make delicious brews at home, whenever you're ready for them.

Read more