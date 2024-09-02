The Amazon Echo Pop is only $23 for Labor Day

With Labor Day sales fully underway, we’re excited to see that Target has dropped the price of the consistently popular Amazon Echo Pop to $23. Normally costing $40, the smart speaker is enjoying a $17 discount — but only until tomorrow, once Labor Day has finished. It’s been slightly cheaper in the past, but not for a while so, this is nearly as good as it gets. If you’re keen to avoid missing out on one of the better Amazon Echo deals around at the moment, you’ll need to jump on this deal quickly. Here’s what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is a cute and smaller Alexa which we described as being “perfectly priced”. It’s an even better price when it’s on sale. The least expensive entry into the Alexa ecosystem, the only thing you’ll really miss here is that there’s no aux input, but otherwise it’s a good way to add an Alexa to your home.

Shaped in a way that means it easily fits into your bedroom or small spaces around the home, the Amazon Echo Pop hits that sweet spot of easily blending in while also standing out due to more stylish looks than other Echos. Its greatest strength is its tens of thousands of skills through Alexa. You can ask it for the latest news, sports scores, or even to play a game. It also works well as a music device as it’ll play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and many others via Bluetooth or through Alexa voice controls.

Like the best smart speakers, the Amazon Echo Pop makes your whole home smarter as it also controls all your smart home devices like your lights or plugs. Perfect for ease of use as well as better efficiency around the home.

However you use the Amazon Echo Pop, its front firing speaker delivers full sound, so it sounds surprisingly good for the size and the price. It’s a great way to start your Alexa journey or to enhance your home for a steal of a price.

The Amazon Echo Pop ordinarily costs $40 but right now, you can buy it from Target for $23 so you save $17 on the regular price. Check it out now by tapping the button below as the deal ends very soon — tomorrow in fact — so you don’t want to miss out.