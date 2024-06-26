 Skip to main content
The classic Dyson bladeless fan has a $250 price cut today

An image showing the bladeless Dyson Hot+Cool HP7A air purifier.
You probably know Dyson for making some of the best vacuums and, possibly, their hair dryers and blow dryers. You may not know that they’ve also made a line of air purifiers, fans, and heaters, too. But don’t get it confused, this isn’t a line of air purifiers, and line of fans, and a line of heaters. It’s the Dyson Hot+Cool line of air purifiers, which does all three in one safe, bladeless device. You can get the classic entry in the series, the Dyson Hot+Cool HP7A, right now for just $400. That’s $250 off of its regular price, a considerable amount of savings for a device you’ll enjoy using year round. Tap the button below to find yours now or keep reading to see what makes the device so special.

Why you should buy the Dyson Hot+Cool HP7A

The word “hot” is particularly nasty right now if you live in the Northern hemisphere (or near the equator), but its the first part of the trio of functionalities that the Dyson Hot+Cool HP7A provides. It isn’t fun to think about now, but come fall and winter, just know that this air purifier can heat up your space of about 290 square feet, no other purchases necessary and no need to store the fan away in the garage.

Now onto the cool part of the Dyson Hot+Cool HP7A, it’s bladeless cooling and air filtration. The fan uses air multiplier technology, an industry term for bladeless fans. When active, the fan draws air into its fully sealed body — this will become important again later — and pushes the air out rapidly for a full room cooling effect. With this tech, there are no exposed blades like traditional fans so curious fingers and wagging tails aren’t at risk of injury. In fact, this fan actually makes your home somewhat safer due to air filtration via the HEPA filter. The fully sealed body ensures all air entering the Dyson Hot+Cool HP7A goes through the HEPA filter, which is capable of capturing 99.997% of pollutants down to 0.3 microns in size.

Should this stir your interest, all you need to do to get the Dyson Hot+Cool HP7A for $400 is tap the button below. You’ll find it at $250 off of the usual $650 price. If you still need some more stuff to round out your cart, check out the Best Buy Member Deals Day deals that are going on now, ahead of Prime Day in mid-July.

John Alexander
