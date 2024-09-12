 Skip to main content
The best Apple iPhone 16 Plus cases for 2024

By
Apple

The Apple iPhone 16 Plus is now available for preorder, so while you're choosing exactly what color you want for your shiny new phone, you should also look into a case to protect it from those times when you have butter fingers — or when you see a truly surprising meme on Facebook that makes you drop your phone.

Although the new iPhone is plenty durable on its own, a case can help you show off its design while protecting it against scratches. Even if you are really careful and you don't drop your phone, a touchscreen in the same pocket as your car keys is a recipe for disaster.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear iPhone 16 Plus Case

The best clear iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros
  • Completely transparent
  • Meets military standards
  • Raised edges to protect the camera bump
Cons
  • Expensive

The iPhone 16 Plus looks great, so why hide all the effort the R&D engineers put into its design? The Spigen Clear Case for iPhone 16 Plus lets you show off your phone without putting it at risk. Spigen is a brand that's been around basically since the first cell phone needed a case, so the company is building on well over a decade of experience.

Sure, it's not as rugged as other options, but the raised edges protect the iPhone's camera from falls while the triple-layered material at each corner gives this case tremendous shock protection. The biggest win is that it doesn't interfere with wireless charging at all, although this case is a bit more expensive than some of the other options.

JJGoo iPhone 16 Plus Case

Best budget iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros
  • Budget-friendly
  • Slim design
  • Shockproof
Cons
  • Doesn't include a screen protector

This incredibly affordable case is clear and flexible, made of a softer polyurethane than many hard cases. Due to its flexibility, it's a lot easier to install on your phone and feels nice in your hand, but offers slightly less protection. It also doesn't include a screen protector, although the raised sides will protect your phone against landing on its face.

This case is also built with anti-yellowing materials. These lengthen its lifespan and make it a viable option for years to come; by the time you're ready to upgrade, you'll want a new case, anyway. This one is only compatible with the iPhone 16 Plus.

Diaclara iPhone 16 Plus Rugged Case

Best full-protection iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros
  • Includes a built-in screen protector
  • Supports wireless charging
  • Easy installation and removal
Cons
  • Expensive when not on sale

If you're someone who is tough on phones or you're just particularly accident-prone, the Diaclara Rugged case might be the best choice for you. It has full body protection for the iPhone 16 Plus, including a durable, scratch-resistant screen protector, shock-absorbing corners, and a lens protector that will keep your iPhone's camera safe and protected so you can keep snapping those mind-blowing photos.

Despite all this protection, it still works with wireless charging. The case is dust-resistant, so you don't have to worry about a particularly dry day resulting in scratches or residue. The case has undergone more than 5,000 drop tests from a height of 10 feet, so you can trust it to be sturdy.

WTCase Leather iPhone 16 Plus Case

Best leather iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros
  • Includes a kickstand
  • Built-in magnets make wireless charging easy
  • Includes a screen protector
Cons
  • Expensive

The WTCase Leather iPhone 16 Plus case is an elegant, sophisticated option that stands out from the slew of plastic and metallic cases on the market. It's made of faux leather, so it's a lot more environmentally friendly, too. It provides compete protection from drops and scratches, especially since it includes a glass screen protector that fits over the front of your device.

It is a bit pricier than many of the other picks on this list, but the built-in kickstand provides a lot of value. It makes it easy to watch your phone without holding onto it. The leather is scratch-resistant and will look great for a long time to come. If it needs to be polished, a little bit of leather oil can go a long way.

Temdan Magsafe iPhone 16 Plus Case

Best MagSafe iPhone 16 Plus case

Pros
  • Designed to withstand hard impacts
  • Built-in magnets for more secure wireless charging
  • Protection for back, sides, and screen of phone
Cons
  • The matte black design is kind of boring

The Temdan Magsafe iPhone 16 Plus case is designed to make MagSafe charging faster and more reliable. A series of built-in magnets hold the charger against the back of the phone while also enhancing charge times. Raised edges around the camera bump protect it from impact, while precisely measured cutouts leave no unnecessary space for connecting accessories.

In addition, this case has been tested with more than 4,000 drops of varying heights up to 16 feet off the ground. The back panel and microfiber lining reduce impact force, protecting the internals of the phone. While the black design isn't as eye-catching as others we've seen, this case provides a simple, nondescript design for those who prefer a minimalist look.

With the iPhone 16 Plus starting at $899 for its base model, you'll want to make sure your phone is protected against damage. Let's face it: No matter how careful you are, dropping your phone is just a part of life. A case can help turn what could be a screen-shattering incident into something that can be buffed out with your shirt sleeve.

