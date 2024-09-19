If you have these Anker accessories, stop using them immediately

Anker is one of the biggest names in the portable battery industry. Unfortunately, the company has been forced to recall three of those products. According to the company, the lithium-ion batteries inside them “can overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards.”

The products in question are the Anker 334 MagGo Battery, Anker Power Bank, and Anker MagGo Power Bank. Any of these could be used with smartphones, including the best ones on the market.

If you have one of these products, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee there’s a problem. The recall only covers products made between January 3, 2024, to September 17, 2024.

To determine if your battery is part of the recall, you’re asked to visit a special page on the Anker website and input the product’s serial number. If your product is part of the recall, you’ll see product recall information on the website.

You can verify the model of your Anker Power Bank by looking at the bottom of it and confirming that it reads: Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K)/Anker Power Bank/Anker MagGo Power Bank, Model: A1642/A1647/A1652.

As Anker explains, your 16-digit serial number is on the bottom of the battery. If your product’s SN is not 16 digits, it means your product is normal and not within the scope of this recall.

If your product is affected, please stop using it immediately and store it in a safe location. When disposing of it, do not simply throw the product into your regular trash or recycling bin. Instead, dispose of your device at a facility that accepts lithium batteries.

Again, you can visit the Anker website for more information on this recall.