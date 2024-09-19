 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

If you have these Anker accessories, stop using them immediately

By
A render of an Anker 334 MagGo battery pack.
Anker

Anker is one of the biggest names in the portable battery industry. Unfortunately, the company has been forced to recall three of those products. According to the company, the lithium-ion batteries inside them “can overheat, potentially causing melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards.”

The products in question are the Anker 334 MagGo Battery, Anker Power Bank, and Anker MagGo Power Bank. Any of these could be used with smartphones, including the best ones on the market.

Recommended Videos

If you have one of these products, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee there’s a problem. The recall only covers products made between January 3, 2024, to September 17, 2024.

Anker recalled products.
Anker

To determine if your battery is part of the recall, you’re asked to visit a special page on the Anker website and input the product’s serial number. If your product is part of the recall, you’ll see product recall information on the website.

Related

You can verify the model of your Anker Power Bank by looking at the bottom of it and confirming that it reads: Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K)/Anker Power Bank/Anker MagGo Power Bank, Model: A1642/A1647/A1652.

As Anker explains, your 16-digit serial number is on the bottom of the battery. If your product’s SN is not 16 digits, it means your product is normal and not within the scope of this recall.

If your product is affected, please stop using it immediately and store it in a safe location. When disposing of it, do not simply throw the product into your regular trash or recycling bin. Instead, dispose of your device at a facility that accepts lithium batteries.

Again, you can visit the Anker website for more information on this recall.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
You may have to wait a lot longer for the OnePlus Open 2
OnePlus Open camera module.

The OnePlus Open was released last year and received very positive reviews. However, according to a tipster named @That_Kartikey on X (formerly Twitter), its successor won't be released this year. According to the poster, Oppo does not plan to release a new Find N in 2024. Therefore, we shouldn't expect a next-generation OnePlus Open this year, either.

This news was confirmed by reliable tech rumor source @chunvn8888, who said the release of both handsets is expected in 2025. The devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is unlikely to be available for device manufacturers until early next year.

Read more
The Apple Watch is the best iPhone camera accessory you didn’t know you needed
A person wearing an Apple Watch Series 9, made for the OuttaFocus column.

Photo taken with an iPhone 15 Pro Max controlled using an Apple Watch Series 9. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Smartwatches and cameras rarely go together very well. We’ve seen smart wristwear with cameras fitted in the past, but the combination wasn’t very successful, and few manufacturers even bother today.

Read more
One of the most iconic iPhone accessories is back — and it’s great
Mophie Juice Pack for iPhone 15 Pro.

In the early days of the iPhone, one of the most popular accessories was the Mophie Juice Pack battery case. This was one of the first and original battery cases for the iPhone that would extend the battery life of your phone to help you get through the day. It was essential when traveling, as you’d likely go through your iPhone’s battery much faster and might not be near an outlet.

The Mophie Juice Pack became a staple for many people and spawned numerous copycats, but once Apple introduced MagSafe with the iPhone 12 line, it seemed like the need for battery cases dissipated. In fact, it has been a few years since Mophie last released a Juice Pack case for the iPhone. But the Mophie Juice Pack has finally returned, and it’s currently available for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The return of a classic

Read more