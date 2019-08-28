OnePlus may be the only kind of party crasher we want. A text chat with a OnePlus representative shared on Reddit indicates the company is working hard to send out an update to Android 10 on the same day as Google itself launches the new version. This would mean the software arrives on the OnePlus 7 Pro and other compatible OnePlus phones the same day as the Google Pixel range.

The Reddit member apparently chatted with OnePlus support online, and during the conversation the OnePlus team member stated, “We wish to provide an update simultaneously with the Android 10 launch,” and reconfirmed the intention when asked for clarification. The team member also said the release date for the final version of Android 10 is September 3.

Are these details factual? Digital Trends has contacted OnePlus for confirmation, and will update when we receive a response. In the meantime, it’s best to treat this as you would any other rumor — speculation until proven otherwise, especially as the chat log published on Reddit could be very easily faked.

The September 3 release date for Android 10 has not been confirmed by Google at all, and is still the subject or rumor. It has recently been shared through online chats with Google Support, but this is not an official announcement by the company. Although Google has recently announced a basic rebrand of the Android software, and that the name for Android Q will be Android 10, it did not share the release date.

What about OnePlus? It’s part of the Android Q beta program, meaning owners can try out the next version of Android on their phones, provided they have a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 6, or OnePlus 6T. If it does send out the final version of Android 10 on launch day, it will likely be to these phones. However, just because it’s part of the beta program, does not make the timely update more likely.

OnePlus has its own user interface, called OxygenOS, over Android on its phones. It’s not a a heavily modified interface; but work will still have to be done to integrate it into Android 10. This takes time, and is often fraught with unforeseen problems that can delay the launch. However, compared to many other companies, OnePlus is usually prompt to update the software on its phones.

