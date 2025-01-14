 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How many software updates does the OnePlus 13 get?

By
A person holding the OnePlus 13, showing the wireless charging insert in the camera cutout.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R are the company’s latest entries in the western market, with the OnePlus 13 designed to serve as a sort of flagship and the 13R to take the role of a midrange, entry-level phone.  The OnePlus 13 starts at $900, while the 13R retails for $600 for its 12GB RAM/256GB storage configuration.

Considering the price of other flagships, the OnePlus 13 is more wallet-friendly than most. But does that come with a tradeoff, and will the phone be worth considering in two or three years? The simple answer is yes, although there are several factors you should be aware of.

Recommended Videos

How many software updates does the OnePlus 13 get?

The OnePlus 13 will receive four years of major software updates and six years of security updates. This means the OnePlus 13 will reach the end of its lifespan on Android 19, although it will still be a viable phone for a couple of years after, thanks to the security updates.

Related

That might not sound like much, but few companies offer such long-term support. Even the Samsung Galaxy S24 is limited to seven years of updates across both OS and security patches. The first reason is to encourage you to purchase a new phone; after all, who do you know who is still using a model from seven years ago?

The second reason is that maintaining long-term support for older operating systems demands resources that could be better spent on developing newer, better-performing OS versions.

How many software updates does the OnePlus 13R get?

The OnePlus 13R will get the same amount of updates as its flagship cousin, with four years of Android updates and six years of security updates. Like the OnePlus 13, this means the 13R will end functional support on Android 19.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the closest equivalent to the OnePlus 13R, will also receive seven years of updates. That’s actually longer than the S23 FE, which only received four OS updates and five years of security patches.

Battery settings page on the OnePlus 13R.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Why security updates matter

Mobile device updates tend to fall into one of two camps. The first are numbered OS updates — iOS 18, Android 15, etc. These updates usually introduce new and exciting features to the device and are what many announcements are focused around.

Security updates are the second type. These tend to introduce patches for bugs and security vulnerabilities, allowing you to continue using your phone for a longer period of time. More security flaws are discovered as operating systems age. Think of security updates like shoring up an old mineshaft: It doesn’t completely eliminate the danger, but it makes it far less likely.

Once a phone no longer receives security updates, that specific device becomes an easier target for bad actors, malware, and other threats.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
This might be our first look at the OnePlus Open 2
OnePlus Open Apex Edition Crimson Shadow red held in hand in front of the black variant.

In 2024, OnePlus focused on revamping its user interface and elevating its headliner candy bar phone to the level of a true flagship. Consequently, its second folding phone had to be pushed back, and we didn't see an upgrade to the OnePlus Open, which launched in 2023. However, with leaks about the OnePlus Open 2 now starting to drip in, it looks like the launch may not be too far off.

Today, we get our first look at what is expected to be the OnePlus Open 2, courtesy of SmartPrix, which claims to have compiled a list of potential specifications based on insights from leakers Chunvn and Yogesh Brar.

Read more
Upcoming OnePlus Watch 3 might have a rotating crown
Third part watch face on OnePlus Watch 2r.

After a less-than-exciting launch with the OnePlus Watch 2, it's time for a change — and hopefully, a wearable that more closely matches modern devices. We expect the OnePlus Watch 3 to release on January 7, but now new details suggest it might come with a rotating crown.

This update is a big win for OnePlus Watch fans. The crown has been a long-requested feature that will make it easier to navigate through the interface, and improved sensors give access to ECGs and other features that were missing in the previous generation, according to Yogesh Brar.

Read more
OnePlus has another phone to show us on January 7, 2025
A teaser image for the OnePlus 13 launch event in January 2025.

The OnePlus 13R will be joining the OnePlus 13 at its launch event on January 7, 2025. Following official confirmation of the date, OnePlus has shared plenty of information about the OnePlus 13R, which wasn’t mentioned at all in its previous press release. However, if you’re expecting to learn all about the phone, OnePlus is still up to its old tricks of sharing just enough about it to keep us interested while holding back a few choice facts for the big day in January.

Described as a “pocket powerhouse,” OnePlus has not shared what processor or how much RAM the OnePlus 13R will use but does say it’ll have a 6,000mAh battery to power the device. This is a small but significant increase over the OnePlus 12R’s 5,500mAh battery, which was the largest the company had put into a smartphone at the time. The OnePlus 13R will take that crown away from its predecessor.

Read more