 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be released until May

By
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, showing the back of the phone.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

When Samsung first announced its Galaxy Unpacked event, fans speculated that four devices would be announced — one for each of the four lines on the event invite. On the other hand, other leaks have all but confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim wouldn’t make an appearance until Q2 or later.

The most recent news gives us a more narrow window: sometime in May. It also suggests the Slim might show up at Unpacked, after all — just with a much later delivery.

Recommended Videos

According to leaker Setsuna Digital (a tipster with a reasonable history of correct guesses), the Galaxy S25 Slim will be released in May. They also corroborated the leak that pre-sale of the main S25 series would begin after the press conference and that delivery would start in the New Year — and by this, they likely mean the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 29.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Samsung will likely tease the S25 Slim, but it’s not clear how many details the company will release. Here’s what we know so far, though. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to have a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display. It should fall somewhere between 6mm and 6.9mm in size, and a few early rumors have placed the battery in the 5,000mAh range.

Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE with its screen turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S25 Slim will be among the first to enter an increasingly crowded arena of “thin” phones. The potentially thinner OnePlus Open 2 could launch as early as February, and the iPhone 17 Air has been rumored to be just 5.5mm thick.

As for the cost, the S25 Slim is expected to carry a pretty hefty price tag. After all, the Slim is said to fall somewhere between the base S25 and the Ultra in terms of power. While a few leaked benchmarks are on the web, Geekbench scores can easily be manipulated, so take that information with a pinch of salt. If they’re accurate, though, the S25 Slim has rather underwhelming results that place it only slightly above the base S25 in power.

With so much competition in the market, Samsung has a fight on its hands. We’ll have to wait and see how the S25 Slim compares to the iPhone 17 Air and the OnePlus Open 2.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
What I want to see from the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

One of my favorite devices launched in 2024 was the Samsung Galaxy Ring. It was first teased last January at the Galaxy S24 launch, and then Samsung gave us a sneak peek in February before launching it alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in July.

My excitement for it had been building in the first half of the year, and the final product didn’t disappoint. Samsung delivered an excellent smart ring that didn’t cause discomfort or swollen fingers. However, RingConn and then Oura launched their successors, and the Galaxy Ring lost some of its appeal.

Read more
Leaked photos of the Galaxy S25 Ultra confirm razor-thin bezels
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is less than three weeks away, but much like the years, the leaks just keep coming. Though we've seen potential renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the past, there have been few actual photos of one. Now, a leaked image shows the phone and its incredibly thin bezels, giving us a better idea of what to expect at launch.

The picture was shared on X by known tipster Jukanlosreve (who also credited Ice Universe, another leaker). It depicts the right side of what is supposedly the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the slender bezels on its side and corners. The photo appears to possibly be cropped from a larger picture, with parts of the background blurred out.

Read more
Samsung and Apple’s race to slim phones might skirt the sticker shock
Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 Pro side by side.

Over the course of the past few months, numerous outlets have reported on Samsung and Apple’s plans to make “slim” phones. Naturally, one would think that an “innovation tax” is imminent, but it seems these skinny phones won’t deliver a price shock.

In Apple’s case, the alleged iPhone 17 Air will replace the iPhone Plus model, which apparently had an unexpectedly low sales run. Apple, therefore, has to fill the Plus gap with an Air model this year without making any big changes to the pricing structure.

Read more