The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim may not be released until May

When Samsung first announced its Galaxy Unpacked event, fans speculated that four devices would be announced — one for each of the four lines on the event invite. On the other hand, other leaks have all but confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim wouldn’t make an appearance until Q2 or later.

The most recent news gives us a more narrow window: sometime in May. It also suggests the Slim might show up at Unpacked, after all — just with a much later delivery.

According to leaker Setsuna Digital (a tipster with a reasonable history of correct guesses), the Galaxy S25 Slim will be released in May. They also corroborated the leak that pre-sale of the main S25 series would begin after the press conference and that delivery would start in the New Year — and by this, they likely mean the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 29.

Samsung will likely tease the S25 Slim, but it’s not clear how many details the company will release. Here’s what we know so far, though. The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to have a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display. It should fall somewhere between 6mm and 6.9mm in size, and a few early rumors have placed the battery in the 5,000mAh range.

The Galaxy S25 Slim will be among the first to enter an increasingly crowded arena of “thin” phones. The potentially thinner OnePlus Open 2 could launch as early as February, and the iPhone 17 Air has been rumored to be just 5.5mm thick.

As for the cost, the S25 Slim is expected to carry a pretty hefty price tag. After all, the Slim is said to fall somewhere between the base S25 and the Ultra in terms of power. While a few leaked benchmarks are on the web, Geekbench scores can easily be manipulated, so take that information with a pinch of salt. If they’re accurate, though, the S25 Slim has rather underwhelming results that place it only slightly above the base S25 in power.

With so much competition in the market, Samsung has a fight on its hands. We’ll have to wait and see how the S25 Slim compares to the iPhone 17 Air and the OnePlus Open 2.