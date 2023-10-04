 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t need the Galaxy Z Fold 5? Get last year’s model for under $830

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person holding a partially open Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’re thinking you can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for cheap now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is out, you can actually get the foldable smartphone for an even more affordable price than you expect if you’re fine with refurbished phone deals. The 256GB model in Good condition is available for just $822 from Back Market, for savings of $1,178 on its original price of $2,000, but you can also get it in Excellent condition for $872. We’re not sure how many units are available though, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have replaced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the brand’s flagship foldable smartphone, but according to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison, last year’s model remains a worthwhile purchase if you can get one with a huge discount. There are small quality-of-life improvements in this year’s model like a more powerful processor and an improved hinge design, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a powerhouse of a phone with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM, and its screens — a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2316 x 904 resolution on the outside and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution on the inside — are still visually striking.

Back Market’s Verified refurbished status for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 means that it’s guaranteed to arrive in perfect working condition, and if you change your mind about the purchase, there’s a free 30-day return period. You’ll also get a one-year warrant for a repair or replacement in case a technical defect appears. In Good condition, there will be no scratches on the smartphone’s screen but there may be micro-scratches on the body, while in Excellent condition, the device will look more brand-new with just barely visible micro-scratches on the body.

Related

The refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — unlocked, with a capacity of 256GB, and in Good condition — is available for just $822 from Back Market. You’ll be able to save $1,178 on the foldable phone’s sticker price of $2,000, though there’s also an option to go with one in Excellent condition for $872. This is one of the most attractive Samsung phone deals if you’re fine with buying a device that’s not brand new, so if you’re interested, you need to hurry in proceeding with the transaction because stocks are limited.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best folding phones in 2023: our 4 favorite foldables right now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

When the first folding smartphones arrived, they looked and felt like something from the future. Now, just a few years after those early models were made available in limited quantities, these exciting devices have been steadily refined and improved so they’re ready for everyday use. While prices are dropping as the technology matures, they’re still expensive purchases, so making the right buying decision is imperative.

At the moment, there are two distinct types of folding smartphones. The first is one that resembles a regular non-folding phone that unfolds out into a larger, tablet-like device. The second is one that recalls clamshell phones like the classic Motorola Razr, where a normal-sized phone folds in half to become more compact and pocketable. They both use basically the same screen and hinge technology, but serve different needs.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen protectors: 6 best to buy now
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 standing upright with its main display turned on.

Folding phones are the future, and flip smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 are likely to be the folding form factor of choice for many people. It's not hard to see why, as Samsung's newest flip phone has everything we loved about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 while adding a larger outer screen and a hinge that finally folds completely flat. It's a stunning piece of hardware, and the displays are absolutely the linchpin of what makes it great — whether we're talking about the internal folding screen, or the outer display that's now much larger and can do so much more.

But two screens comes with their own hazards, specifically, the risk of breakages. While the inner screen is relatively protected while folded, accidents do happen, and they can lead to an expensive repair bill. Thankfully, screen protectors exist to add more protection to your valuable smartphone. Here are six of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen protectors you can buy right now. Also, make sure you double up on your protection by adding one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases as well.

Read more
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases: 8 best ones right now
Photo of official Samsung cases for the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 was revealed at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023, and it shows that Samsung is still serious about a foldable future. Brand new to the Flip range this year is a revamped outer screen, with a big 3.4-inch size and the ability to do even more than it could before. While you're still going to want to open the phone to do most of your business (or just scroll through Instagram), the new outer screen means you can stay on top of your notifications while keeping your phone folded and safe.

But as cool as all that is, accidents still happen, and even the best smartphones can't withstand a drop onto concrete without at least some damage. While keeping your phone folded and using the outer screen can help to keep it safe from hazards, the outside can still be chipped, cracked, or even shattered. That's where cases come in. Here are the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases you can buy right now.

Read more