If you’re thinking you can get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for cheap now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is out, you can actually get the foldable smartphone for an even more affordable price than you expect if you’re fine with refurbished phone deals. The 256GB model in Good condition is available for just $822 from Back Market, for savings of $1,178 on its original price of $2,000, but you can also get it in Excellent condition for $872. We’re not sure how many units are available though, so we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may have replaced the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the brand’s flagship foldable smartphone, but according to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 versus Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison, last year’s model remains a worthwhile purchase if you can get one with a huge discount. There are small quality-of-life improvements in this year’s model like a more powerful processor and an improved hinge design, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still a powerhouse of a phone with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM, and its screens — a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2316 x 904 resolution on the outside and a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with 2176 x 1812 resolution on the inside — are still visually striking.

Back Market’s Verified refurbished status for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 means that it’s guaranteed to arrive in perfect working condition, and if you change your mind about the purchase, there’s a free 30-day return period. You’ll also get a one-year warrant for a repair or replacement in case a technical defect appears. In Good condition, there will be no scratches on the smartphone’s screen but there may be micro-scratches on the body, while in Excellent condition, the device will look more brand-new with just barely visible micro-scratches on the body.

