 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Google Pixel 9 just appeared again in a surprising new leak

By
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the back of the phone.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When selecting colors for their upcoming smartphones, companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple put a lot of effort into finding the perfect shades to appeal to the widest range of people. However, there are times when they surprise us by introducing a striking color that may not be for everyone — but certainly gets people talking.

Case in point: A new leak allegedly shows an upcoming Google Pixel 9 in a vibrant pink color. If true, this color would undoubtedly turn heads, resembling something out of the Barbie movie from last year. A video showing the possible color choice was posted on X (formerly Twitter) along with the text, “Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.”

Recommended Videos

This wouldn’t be the first time Google elected to release a Pixel phone in a really bright color. It did so with the Pixel 4 in 2019, released in a super vibrant orange color. However, we haven’t seen such an intense color since then.

Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.
Storage: 256GB
Color : Pink
I&#39;ll keep you updated tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/0mE1QlCbEg

&mdash; Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 1, 2024

We’ve never seen a pink color like this on a Google Pixel phone. We’ll know soon enough as Google has scheduled its next Made by Google event for Tuesday, August 13.

Along with a regular Pixel 9, the company is expected to reveal a Pixel 9 Pro and perhaps a Pixel 9 Pro XL at the event. An all-new Pixel Fold could also be shown.

Although a few items have leaked, little else is known about these smartphones. Yesterday, we heard the entire Pixel 9 lineup could feature M14 OLED panels by Samsung. These panels are brighter than previous ones and have an improved lifespan. In addition to the Pixel 9, the new panels could launch on Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro later this year.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display. Its introduction would mark the first time Google launched an “XL” phone since the Pixel 4 XL in 2019. This contrasts the 6.03-inch display of the Pixel 9 and the 6.1-inch display of the Pixel 9 Pro.

Finally, the potential Pixel Fold 2 (or Pixel 9 Pro Fold) will likely come with a cover display measuring 6.4 inches and an inner display of 7.9 inches — both significantly larger than the displays found on the first Pixel Fold.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Lenovo’s new Android tablet just put the Pixel Tablet to shame
A render of the Lenovo Tab Plus Android tablet.

Lenovo has just announced the new Lenovo Tab Plus, a budget-friendly option for those seeking a tablet designed for music lovers in particular. For just $290, it’s a much better value than the dock-less version of the Google Pixel Tablet.

The new Lenovo Tablet Plus features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is also TUV-certified, which means that it was tested to ensure low blue light and be flicker-free for optimal eye comfort during use. Peak brightness reaches 400 nits.

Read more
Google Pixel 9: news, rumored price, release date, and more
Front and rear profile of leaked Google Pixel 9 renders.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google's latest and most powerful devices, but it won't be that way for long. Rumors of the Google Pixel 8a mean this pair of flagships will be supplanted as the latest Google phones fairly soon — but they'll be able to hold on to the title of "most powerful" for a little while longer. The Google Pixel 9 range, while definitely on the way, isn't due to arrive any time soon.

But when it does, it's sure to be a trio of blockbusters. Leaks for the Pixel 9 family have been trickling in at a steady pace, and it seems like Google is planning on making some big changes this time around. If leaks are correct, we expect a new look and some exciting new AI features that go beyond what we've seen before.

Read more
There’s an annoying issue with Google’s latest Pixel update
A person holding the Google Pixel 8, showing the screen.

Last week, Google launched an impressive June Pixel update. According to the folks at Droid Life, however, many Pixel device owners have still not received the software update.

As of today, June 18, T-Mobile and Verizon customers are still waiting for the update. Because Google Fi operates on T-Mobile’s network, these individuals are also waiting for the update to drop.

Read more