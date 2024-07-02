The Google Pixel 9 just appeared again in a surprising new leak

When selecting colors for their upcoming smartphones, companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple put a lot of effort into finding the perfect shades to appeal to the widest range of people. However, there are times when they surprise us by introducing a striking color that may not be for everyone — but certainly gets people talking.

Case in point: A new leak allegedly shows an upcoming Google Pixel 9 in a vibrant pink color. If true, this color would undoubtedly turn heads, resembling something out of the Barbie movie from last year. A video showing the possible color choice was posted on X (formerly Twitter) along with the text, “Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Google elected to release a Pixel phone in a really bright color. It did so with the Pixel 4 in 2019, released in a super vibrant orange color. However, we haven’t seen such an intense color since then.

Pixel 9 is already out in Algeria.

Storage: 256GB

Color : Pink

I'll keep you updated tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/0mE1QlCbEg — Hani Mohamed Bioud (@hanibioud) July 1, 2024

We’ve never seen a pink color like this on a Google Pixel phone. We’ll know soon enough as Google has scheduled its next Made by Google event for Tuesday, August 13.

Along with a regular Pixel 9, the company is expected to reveal a Pixel 9 Pro and perhaps a Pixel 9 Pro XL at the event. An all-new Pixel Fold could also be shown.

Although a few items have leaked, little else is known about these smartphones. Yesterday, we heard the entire Pixel 9 lineup could feature M14 OLED panels by Samsung. These panels are brighter than previous ones and have an improved lifespan. In addition to the Pixel 9, the new panels could launch on Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro later this year.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display. Its introduction would mark the first time Google launched an “XL” phone since the Pixel 4 XL in 2019. This contrasts the 6.03-inch display of the Pixel 9 and the 6.1-inch display of the Pixel 9 Pro.

Finally, the potential Pixel Fold 2 (or Pixel 9 Pro Fold) will likely come with a cover display measuring 6.4 inches and an inner display of 7.9 inches — both significantly larger than the displays found on the first Pixel Fold.