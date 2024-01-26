 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Brazil U23 vs Colombia U23 live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

The battle to qualify for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics rages on, as Brazil’s U-23 side takes on Colombia in a group-stage match at the 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament. Brazil, the defending Olympic gold medalists, sit in a good position after winning their first match of this qualifying tournament, while Colombia are desperate for a positive result after they lost 3-0 to Ecuador last Saturday.

If you live in the United States, the match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 2. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Brazil U23 vs Colombia U23.

The Best Way to Watch Brazil U23 vs Colombia U23

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

With most streaming services getting bigger and more expensive, Sling TV remains the best option if you’re looking for something simple. While there is no Sling TV free trial available, the “Sling Blue” package plus “Sports Extra” add-on will get you both Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 and costs just $31 for your first month ($51 per month after that). That will let you watch every Brazil match and most matches at the Pre-Olympic Tournament (some smaller ones will be on Fox Soccer Plus, which isn’t available on Sling).

If you’re looking for a free trial, we have some more options for you below. If you’re looking for cheap and easy, Sling is the way to go.

Is There a Free Brazil U23 vs Colombia U23 Live Stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are three different live-TV streaming services that include Fox Sports 2 and come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s Brazil vs Colombia match at no cost. Additionally, if you want to watch every single match of the tournament, you’ll also need Fox Soccer Plus, which is available in two of the options:

Fubo’s “Pro” plan comes with Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, while Fox Soccer Plus is available in the “International Sports Plus” add-on. Both of those can be included in your seven-day Fubo free trial.

YouTube TV‘s base plan includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, while Fox Soccer Plus is in the “Sports Plus” add-on.  You can choose both of them as part of a five-day YouTube TV free trial.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages. “Entertainment” and up all include Fox Sports 1, but you’ll need either “Ultimate” or “Premier” for Fox Sports 2 (Fox Soccer Plus is not available). No matter which package you choose, you’ll get your first five days for free.

Other Ways to Watch the Brazil U23 vs Colombia U23 Live Stream

App icons for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.
Hulu / Hulu

Hulu With Live TV also includes Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 (but no Fox Soccer Plus). It doesn’t have a free trial and will run you $77 per month, so this is only an option if you’re looking for something more long-term. It is a good deal, though, as it includes 95-plus total channels and Hulu’s massive streaming library, plus it includes access to both Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

How to Watch the Brazil U23 vs Colombia U23 Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

A virtual private network (VPN) lets you access sites that are usually location-restricted, so if you’re traveling outside of the United States, you can still use one of the aforementioned streaming services as if you’re still at home. You can check out our rundown of different VPN deals available right now, or if you want something quick and reliable, you can with NordVPN, which is safe, fast, currently on sale and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

