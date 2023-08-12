Anthony Joshua will not fight Dillian Whyte this weekend. Whyte tested positive for a banned substance last week and was pulled from the card. Fortunately, Robert Helenius stepped up to face Joshua, and the event will still happen.

The intended fight was a rematch between Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) and Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs). They fought in 2015 while Joshua was still building his championship resume. It was a vicious fight with many dirty shots. Whyte punched Joshua well after the bell rang to end round one, leading to a fracas in the ring for several minutes as trainers and security guards poured in. Joshua then KO’d Whyte in the seventh round.

Alas, that rematch will have to wait. Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) will face Joshua instead. The two have never fought each other, but Helenius did lose a unanimous decision to Whyte in 2017. Helenius is perceived as much less of a threat than Whyte, largely due to his round one KO loss to Deontay Wilder last year. Because of this, the event has been downgraded from a PPV to a regular DAZN broadcast.

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius will start at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12. There are several undercard fights, so Joshua and Helenius will likely make their ring walk around 5:00 p.m. ET. The fight is no longer a PPV, so you just need to be a regular DAZN subscriber to stream it. Read on for everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Joshua vs Helenius undercard

The undercard for this event has some serious star power, especially in the heavyweight division. Filip Hrgovic, recently famous for winning a close unanimous decision over Zhilei Zhang, will face Demsey McKean. Both fighters are undefeated. Derek Chisora, who has fought almost every big name in the heavyweight division (besides Joshua), will go ten rounds with Gerald Washington. Johnny Fisher and Harry Armstrong will also go ten rounds for a vacant regional belt. Here is the full card:

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean, 12 rounds, heavyweights

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell, 8 rounds, super lightweight

George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel, 6 rounds, middleweight

Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman, 6 rounds, featherweight

Maiseyrose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, women’s super flyweight

How to watch Joshua vs Helenius on DAZN

Because Robert Helenius is seen as less of a draw than Dillian Whyte, this fight is no longer a PPV event. You just need to be a regular DAZN subscriber to watch it. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. There are three options for a DAZN subscription. You can pay $25 per month, $225 per year, or commit to a full year plan and pay $20 per month for 12 months. Besides this event, you’ll get access to tons of fight replays, future combat sports events, and much more.

How to watch Joshua vs Helenius from abroad with a VPN

If you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have access to DAZN, or you just want to connect via a U.S. or U.K. server, there is a simple fix. Just get a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re in one of those countries. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall and specifically the best VPN for streaming. Right now the cheapest subscription is the equivalent of $3.19 per month when you buy a two-year plan.

