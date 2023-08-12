 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to live stream Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius: Is it still a PPV?

Noah McGraw
By
Promotional poster showing Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius.
DAZN

Anthony Joshua will not fight Dillian Whyte this weekend. Whyte tested positive for a banned substance last week and was pulled from the card. Fortunately, Robert Helenius stepped up to face Joshua, and the event will still happen.

The intended fight was a rematch between Joshua (25-3, 22 KOs) and Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs). They fought in 2015 while Joshua was still building his championship resume. It was a vicious fight with many dirty shots. Whyte punched Joshua well after the bell rang to end round one, leading to a fracas in the ring for several minutes as trainers and security guards poured in. Joshua then KO’d Whyte in the seventh round.

Alas, that rematch will have to wait. Robert Helenius (32-4, 21 KOs) will face Joshua instead. The two have never fought each other, but Helenius did lose a unanimous decision to Whyte in 2017. Helenius is perceived as much less of a threat than Whyte, largely due to his round one KO loss to Deontay Wilder last year. Because of this, the event has been downgraded from a PPV to a regular DAZN broadcast.

Related

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius will start at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12. There are several undercard fights, so Joshua and Helenius will likely make their ring walk around 5:00 p.m. ET. The fight is no longer a PPV, so you just need to be a regular DAZN subscriber to stream it. Read on for everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.

Joshua vs Helenius undercard

The undercard for this event has some serious star power, especially in the heavyweight division. Filip Hrgovic, recently famous for winning a close unanimous decision over Zhilei Zhang, will face Demsey McKean. Both fighters are undefeated. Derek Chisora, who has fought almost every big name in the heavyweight division (besides Joshua), will go ten rounds with Gerald Washington. Johnny Fisher and Harry Armstrong will also go ten rounds for a vacant regional belt. Here is the full card:

  • Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean, 12 rounds, heavyweights
  • Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Maiseyrose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg, 6 rounds, women’s super flyweight

How to watch Joshua vs Helenius on DAZN

What is DAZN
DAZN

Because Robert Helenius is seen as less of a draw than Dillian Whyte, this fight is no longer a PPV event. You just need to be a regular DAZN subscriber to watch it. Unfortunately there is no DAZN free trial. There are three options for a DAZN subscription. You can pay $25 per month, $225 per year, or commit to a full year plan and pay $20 per month for 12 months. Besides this event, you’ll get access to tons of fight replays, future combat sports events, and much more.

How to watch Joshua vs Helenius from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re somewhere in the world that doesn’t have access to DAZN, or you just want to connect via a U.S. or U.K. server, there is a simple fix. Just get a VPN and trick your internet into thinking you’re in one of those countries. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN overall and specifically the best VPN for streaming. Right now the cheapest subscription is the equivalent of $3.19 per month when you buy a two-year plan.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Watch Jaime Munguia vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko: How to live stream boxing
Promotional poster showing Munguia and Derevyanchenko.

DAZN

Jaime Munguia wants a belt. The undefeated Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) is taking on Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver super middleweight title this weekend, which he hopes will put him in line for some bigger title fights. Munguia has faced some backlash over his recent opponents' lack of pedigree. Derevyanchenko is a step in the right direction. He's a formal title challenger looking for his own belts. He's suffered four tough decision losses in his career, but they've been to tough opponents like Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin and Jermall Charlo.

Read more
How to watch the Sunny Edwards vs Andres Campos live stream
A promotional poster showing Sunny Edwards, Andres Campos, and the undercard fighters.

It's a fantastic week to watch boxing. There are half a dozen fights this worth watching this week, and we start Saturday off with a card packed full of title fights. Sunny Edwards (19-0, 4 KOs) will defend his IBF World Flyweight belt in a match against Andres Campos (15-0, 4 KOs). Both Edwards and Campos are undefeated going into this fight. As they say, the O must go. This is Edwards' fourth defense of the belt since he won it from Moruti Mthalane in December of 2023. Neither man is a knockout artist, so we'll likely see some technical boxing sent to the judge's scorecards.

This is a stacked card. Besides Edwards vs Campos, we get two title fights on the undercard: Cherneka Johnson vs Ellie Scotney, as Johnson defends her IBF women's super bantamweight title, and Nina Hughes vs Katie Healy, as Hughes defends her WBA women's bantamweight title. If that isn't enough, we get a British cruiserweight title eliminator bout between Cheavon Clarke and Davis Jamieson. See the full undercard below.

Read more
Watch Adrien Broner vs Bill Hutchinson: The return of the “The Problem”
Promotional poster showing Adrien Broner and Bill Hutchinson.

FITE TV

Adrien "The Problem" Broner (34-4-1, 24KOs) is working on a comeback. He and his promoter Don King are staging a return bout with Bill Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida this weekend. Broner has only fought once since his 2019 loss to Manny Pacquiao. That unanimous decision loss seemed to put the nail in the coffin of his career. Broner's previous two fights were a loss to Mikey Garcia and a draw to Jessie Vargas. Broner and King are hoping for an exciting, career-revitalizing fight that will get Broner some attention from bigger names in the division.

Read more