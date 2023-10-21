Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain will finally clash in a cruiserweight fight this weekend. The two were originally supposed to fight in May, but a medical issue forced Lawal to withdraw. Chamberlain (15-2, 8 KOs) has not held back since then. He’s been throwing insults at Lawal (17-0, 11 KOs) in attempt to get under his skin. The two finally get their chance to settle the grudge, and thanks to a cancellation of the planned main event, Lawal vs. Chamberlain has been elevated to the prime spot. The two will be fighting for the British Commonwealth Cruiserweight Championship, and there are some other regional championship fights on the undercard.

Mikael Lawal vs. Isaac Chamberlain starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 21. It will be streamed for free on Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Lawal vs. Chamberlain undercard

Louis Greene vs. Sam Gilley, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Karriss Artingstall vs. Vanessa Bradford, 8 rounds, women’s featherweight

Michael Hennessy Jr. vs. Joe Laws, 8 rounds, super welterweight

