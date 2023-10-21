 Skip to main content
Peacock streams its first boxing match this weekend: Watch Lawal vs. Chamberlain

Noah McGraw
By
Isaac Chamberlain and Mikael Lawal in a promotional poster.
Sky Sports

Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain will finally clash in a cruiserweight fight this weekend. The two were originally supposed to fight in May, but a medical issue forced Lawal to withdraw. Chamberlain (15-2, 8 KOs) has not held back since then. He’s been throwing insults at Lawal (17-0, 11 KOs) in attempt to get under his skin. The two finally get their chance to settle the grudge, and thanks to a cancellation of the planned main event, Lawal vs. Chamberlain has been elevated to the prime spot. The two will be fighting for the British Commonwealth Cruiserweight Championship, and there are some other regional championship fights on the undercard.

Mikael Lawal vs. Isaac Chamberlain starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 21. It will be streamed for free on Peacock. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Lawal vs. Chamberlain undercard

  • Louis Greene vs. Sam Gilley, 12 rounds, super welterweight
  • Karriss Artingstall vs. Vanessa Bradford, 8 rounds, women’s featherweight
  • Michael Hennessy Jr. vs. Joe Laws, 8 rounds, super welterweight

How to watch Lawal vs. Chamberlain live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV logo on black background.
Peacock

Peacock just announced this week that they are going to broadcast U.K. fights, as part of a partnership between NBC and BOXXER, a promotional company. Peacock is going to be the U.S. broadcaster, while Sky Sports will broadcast the fights in the U.K. Mikael Lawal vs. Isaac Chamberlain is the first fight Peacock is streaming. It is going to be free to anyone with an account, meaning you don’t have to pay a cent to watch the fight. Just sign up for the unlimited Peacock free trial. Peacock does offer a $6 base plan, which eliminates ads and unlocks some new content, and a $12 plan that allows you to download shows for offline viewing.

How to watch Lawal vs. Chamberlain live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you live in the U.K., you can watch Lawal vs. Chamberlain on Sky Sports. If you live anywhere else, you might as well watch in on Peacock, since it’s going to be free. If you live somewhere that doesn’t have access to Peacock, you can get a VPN and fake a connection in the U.S. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming and generally the best VPN overall. Right now a two year plan comes out to only $3 per month because of Black Friday VPN deals. Besides watching boxing, a VPN will let you stream region locked content on streaming sites like Netflix and keep your connection more secure and private.

