 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Streaming Guides

Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by February 1

By
Three teens stand in front of a fire in Project X.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Netflix started January off strong with the new movie Back in Action, an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Back in Action has been a resounding hit, registering the biggest Netflix premiere weekend since The Adam Project. While Back in Action will remain in the service, several notable movies will leave by February 1.

The list of movies leaving Netflix this month includes We’re the Millers, Zero Dark ThirtyDuneDespicable Me, and White House Down. The list continues below with three more movies: an action comedy, a high school party feature, and a sci-fi thriller.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Maxand the best movies on Disney+.

Related

22 Jump Street (2014)

Phil Lord Chris Miller 22 Jump Street
Sony Pictures Releasing

First, they conquered prom. Now, it’s time to dominate spring break. When we last saw Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) in 21 Jump Street, they were infiltrating a high school drug ring. Two years later, the pair are asked to go undercover again. Instead of high school, the boys are heading to college in 22 Jump Street.

The unlikely pairing is looking for the supplier of a synthetic drug that killed a student. Jenko embraces his inner jock and joins the football team, while Schmidt enters the performing arts. A lot of the same humor used in 21 Jump Street is applied to 22 Jump Street. However, Hill and Tatum remain as charming as ever in this successful sequel.

Stream 22 Jump Street on Netflix.

Project X (2012)

Project X (2012) Trailer - HD Movie - Todd Phillips

In 2012, three teenage friends — Thomas (Thomas Mann), Costa (Oliver Cooper), and JB (Jonathan Daniel Brown) — set out to throw the party of the year in Project X. Costa and JB want to throw their friend Thomas, a.k.a. T-Kub, a party for his 17th birthday. With Thomas’ parents out of town, Costa seizes this opportunity to throw a banger at Thomas’s house.

Despite Costa’s insistence on advertising the party, the trio, who are not popular, struggle to attract partygoers. Once Miles Teller (playing a fictionalized version of himself) shows up with a bus full of girls, the party takes off. What starts as a manageable party quickly becomes an uncontrollable mess, to the point where the police can’t intervene. To the break of dawn, yo!

Stream Project X on Netflix.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Chris Evans and Ko Asung in Snowpiercer.
CJ Entertainment

It’s been five years since Bong Joon-ho’s last movie, Parasite, the South Korean thriller that won four Oscars, including Best Picture. After a long wait, Bong’s next movie, Mickey 17, finally arrives on March 7. Now more than ever is the perfect time to reexamine Bong’s filmography. One movie to revisit is Snowpiercer.

In a dystopian future, Earth is experiencing a second ice age after an experiment to combat climate change backfires. The remaining survivors live on a circumnavigational train, where the rich live lavishly in the front and the poor cram into the back. Curtis Everett (Chris Evans) leads the lower-class passengers in a rebellion. Curtis makes it out of his cart and sets a course toward the engine room. However, the wealthy will do everything to squash Curtis and his rebels in this eye-opening examination of social class.

Stream Snowpiercer on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in January 2025
Three men have a talk in Inception.

Netflix is starting 2025 on a high note with its sci-fi collection. Netflix's original content has been pushed aside for a swarm of licensed movies from other streamers. Take Dune and Dune: Part Two (more on that below). The two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel has primarily lived on Max. Now, the sci-fi epics are on Netflix and will certainly find a new audience.

That's the power Netflix can provide for a movie. Netflix continues to have the biggest audience among the streamers, and popular sci-fi movies will continue to benefit from its reach. For more sci-fi, check out our recommendations, including a polarizing Kevin Costner title, an innovative heist drama, and a fantasy buddy cop tale.

Read more
3 great Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend (January 10-12)
Ben Affleck stands in front of a blown-up photo of Rosamund Pike, holding a microphone, in a still from the movie Gone Girl.

Few streamers can provide the variety of movies that Hulu can offer up on a weekly basis. Having access to the film libraries of both Disney and 20th Century Studios definitely helps Hulu keep its selections robust, but it's also able to draw upon films from other studios as needed. However, all three of this week's selections for the three great Hulu movies that you need to stream this weekend were produced by either Disney or 20th Century Fox.

Our first choice is an outstanding thriller that recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, followed by a real-life adventure story and one of the best music biopics of the 21st century.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (January 10-12)
A woman puts her arms around a man in The Good Shepherd.

Has anyone not watched Carry-On yet? The Netflix original movie, which premiered about a month ago at the height of the holiday season, has quickly become one of the most popular Netflix movies ever. If you haven't, you should check it out -- it's quite the nifty thriller.

If you have and are looking for something else to watch this weekend, well, Netflix has plenty of movies for you to choose from. The following three movies are a little underrated, and while flawed, they are worth watching if you're in the mood for a historical thriller, a Civil War action epic, or a documentary about one of the kindest actors who ever lived.

Read more