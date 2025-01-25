Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by February 1

Table of Contents Table of Contents 22 Jump Street (2014) Project X (2012) Snowpiercer (2013)

Netflix started January off strong with the new movie Back in Action, an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Back in Action has been a resounding hit, registering the biggest Netflix premiere weekend since The Adam Project. While Back in Action will remain in the service, several notable movies will leave by February 1.

The list of movies leaving Netflix this month includes We’re the Millers, Zero Dark Thirty, Dune, Despicable Me, and White House Down. The list continues below with three more movies: an action comedy, a high school party feature, and a sci-fi thriller.

22 Jump Street (2014)

First, they conquered prom. Now, it’s time to dominate spring break. When we last saw Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) in 21 Jump Street, they were infiltrating a high school drug ring. Two years later, the pair are asked to go undercover again. Instead of high school, the boys are heading to college in 22 Jump Street.

The unlikely pairing is looking for the supplier of a synthetic drug that killed a student. Jenko embraces his inner jock and joins the football team, while Schmidt enters the performing arts. A lot of the same humor used in 21 Jump Street is applied to 22 Jump Street. However, Hill and Tatum remain as charming as ever in this successful sequel.

Project X (2012)

Project X (2012) Trailer - HD Movie - Todd Phillips

In 2012, three teenage friends — Thomas (Thomas Mann), Costa (Oliver Cooper), and JB (Jonathan Daniel Brown) — set out to throw the party of the year in Project X. Costa and JB want to throw their friend Thomas, a.k.a. T-Kub, a party for his 17th birthday. With Thomas’ parents out of town, Costa seizes this opportunity to throw a banger at Thomas’s house.

Despite Costa’s insistence on advertising the party, the trio, who are not popular, struggle to attract partygoers. Once Miles Teller (playing a fictionalized version of himself) shows up with a bus full of girls, the party takes off. What starts as a manageable party quickly becomes an uncontrollable mess, to the point where the police can’t intervene. To the break of dawn, yo!

Snowpiercer (2013)

It’s been five years since Bong Joon-ho’s last movie, Parasite, the South Korean thriller that won four Oscars, including Best Picture. After a long wait, Bong’s next movie, Mickey 17, finally arrives on March 7. Now more than ever is the perfect time to reexamine Bong’s filmography. One movie to revisit is Snowpiercer.

In a dystopian future, Earth is experiencing a second ice age after an experiment to combat climate change backfires. The remaining survivors live on a circumnavigational train, where the rich live lavishly in the front and the poor cram into the back. Curtis Everett (Chris Evans) leads the lower-class passengers in a rebellion. Curtis makes it out of his cart and sets a course toward the engine room. However, the wealthy will do everything to squash Curtis and his rebels in this eye-opening examination of social class.

