Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by January 1

Table of Contents Table of Contents Fast & Furious (2009) Call Me by Your Name (2017) Non-Stop (2014)

The new year is on the horizon, with 2025 within our grasp. By now, you know the drill with Netflix. Movies will be departing from the service at the end of December. 300, Jaws, Big Daddy, Captain Phillips, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind are some movies leaving the service by January 1.

Unfortunately, the carnage does not stop there. With a list of over 40 movies, it can be quite stressful to choose one movie. That’s why this list has three: the fourth film in a popular racing franchise, a romantic coming-of-age tale, and an action-packed thriller.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Fast & Furious (2009)

The franchise that taught viewers about family and the art of a 10-second car is Fast & Furious. After skipping 2 Fast 2 Furious and a cameo in Tokyo Drift, Vin Diesel returned to his racing roots in Fast & Furious, aka Fast & Furious 4. After a series of heists, Dominic Toretto (Diesel) abandons his crew to draw attention away from the authorities. During his absence, Dom’s girlfriend Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) is murdered by an enforcer for drug lord Arturo Braga.

Hellbent on revenge, Dom heads to L.A. and infiltrates Braga’s gang to investigate Letty’s murder. Unbeknownst to Dom, Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) is working undercover for the FBI and hopes to solve the murder, too. With Dom and Brian back together, Fast & Furious was a step in the right direction before the franchise really took off in Fast Five.

Stream Fast & Furious on Netflix.

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Timothée Chalamet is about to receive his second Oscar nomination for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. His first Oscar nomination came eight years ago for Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age romance. It’s the summer of 1983, and teenager Elio Perlman (Chalamet) lives with his family in Northern Italy.

Elio’s father (Michael Stuhlbarg) invites an American graduate student, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer), to spend the summer with them. What starts as a friendship between Elio and Oliver turns romantic. It’s a sexual awakening for Elio, who falls in love for the first time. It’s a star-making performance from Chalamet, with a final image that will leave you heartbroken.

Stream Call Me by Your Name on Netflix.

Jaume Collet-Serra is a B-movie icon. His latest mid-budget thriller, Carry-On, is on its way to becoming one of the most popular Netflix movies of all time. A decade ago, Collet-Serra directed one of his better movies within this genre, Non-Stop. U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) is on a direct flight from New York City to London when he receives an anonymous text with a threat.

If Bill does not initiate the transfer of $150 million into a specific bank account, a passenger will die every 20 minutes. Once Bill realizes this threat is not a bluff, he begins a rogue investigation into identifying the perpetrator on the plane. Backed by Neeson during his elite action run, Non-Stop is straight B-movie goodness and a great way to ring out the old and welcome the new year.

Stream Non-Stop on Netflix.