Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Apple TV+: Everything we know about Apple’s Netflix-style streaming service

Apple's plans to take on Netflix by cranking out Oscar-friendly movies

Rick Marshall
By

Apple’s March 25 event featured the tagline “It’s Show Time” and served as the official unveiling of the company’s slate of television and movie programming for its new Apple TV streaming service, dubbed Apple TV+.

The service will be an ad-free subscription service featuring on-demand online and offline content. It will be available in more than 100 countries, and will launch this fall. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Cost and availability

This is Apple, of course, so many details regarding the service and remain under wraps. Apple hasn’t revealed any details yet about how it plans to price Apple TV+, but pundits predict it will enter the market as a low-cost alternative to Netflix — in much the same way Disney+ is expected to undercut standard Netflix subscription prices.

Little is known about how widespread the availability of Apple TV+ will be at launch, too. Although it’s reasonable to expect the service will be available on most current and future iOS and MacOS devices, it’s unknown whether it will also be an option on Roku, Fire TV, or Android devices, or any specific models of smart TVs.

Beating Netflix at its own game

In addition to all of the projects listed below, Apple TV+ is going after Netflix in a big way. The tech giant is planning to make six small-budget, award-worthy films every year, with an eye on generating buzz for the service and nabbing some Academy Award nominations along the way.

what is apple tv plus steven spielberg

According to the New York Post, the original films on Apple TV+ will cost between $5 and $30 million each and will be helmed by “elevated” Hollywood talent. The move towards original content was inspired by Netflix’s Roma, a 2019 Best Picture contender that won Best Foreign Film. Focus Features, the studio behind BlacKkKlansman, Lady Bird, and Dallas Buyer’s Club, is also a big inspiration.

As the Post notes, Apple doesn’t have the kind of content backlog that Disney is leveraging to launch Disney Plus with a bang, or the same Hollywood connections as Netflix or Hulu. In addition to getting Apple TV Plus some attention during awards season, producing a slate of new films will be a good way to generate material for the streaming service. Licensing (or outright buying) an established studio’s library is also an option.

Audio and video

Apple hasn’t confirmed any of the video or audio formats that Apple TV+ will stream in, but given that soon-to-be-defunct iTunes offers 4K Ultra HD video, it reasonable to expect that this will be an option for at least some of the Apple TV+ content.

Confirmed content

The shows officially confirmed for Apple TV+ feature some high-profile actors and filmmakers both behind the camera and in front of it.

Those shows include the alternate-history drama For All Mankind (see trailer above), created by Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore, which explores what would have happened if the international space race never ended.

Steven Spielberg will produce a new version of the sci-fi anthology series Amazing Stories for Apple, while Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell will team up for The Morning Show, a series that explores the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning news show. Apple has already ordered two seasons of the latter project, which brings Steve Carell back to television.

what is apple tv plus the morning show

Also among the projects announced so far is the musical drama Little Voice produced by J.J. Abrams and musician Sara Bareilles, the anthology series Little America from the Oscar-winning duo behind The Big Sick, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

Apple is also reportedly investing heavily in the post-apocalyptic drama See, which stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and is set in a world where what remains of humanity has been rendered blind due to a terrifying virus.

Additional content destined for Apple TV+ includes a wide-reaching, multi-project arrangement with Oprah Winfrey, the all-ages series Helpsters developed by the Sesame Workshop, Octavia Spencer’s Are You Sleeping? mystery series, a comedy series based on the life of poet Emily Dickinson, a new thriller from Sixth Sense writer and director M. Night Shyamalan, and a series from Taika Waititi based on the 1981 film Time Bandits.

More on the way

The long lead-up to Apple’s official announcement of Apple TV+ left time for plenty of projects to be rumored for the service.

isaac asimov foundation apple the tv series skydance feat
Skydance

Among the most intriguing of those unofficial projects is an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s celebrated sci-fi saga Foundation , an untitled comedy series from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia duo Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, and a scripted series titled Swagger based on the life of NBA star Kevin Durant.

Other big projects rumored for Apple TV+ is the animated series Central Park from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, and On the Rocks, an original feature film that might reunite Oscar-winning Lost in Translation director Sofia Coppola with star Bill Murray.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Digitize old photos and film with the best photo scanners for 2019
apple showtime plus copycat tv header
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Apple TV+: A very early comparison of the streaming rivals

Apple is lining up to compete with Netflix in the streaming video environment, so how does Apple TV+ compare to Netflix? Here's how they stack up, from price and content to the devices they're available on.
Posted By Rick Marshall
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Best of the best Prime Day 2019 Tuesday deals on Echo, 4K TV, Apple, Instant Pot

The deals keep coming for Prime Day 2019 as we enter the second day of the summer sales bonanza. Here are the very best of the best Prime Day deals for smart home devices, 4K TVs, Apple products, and small kitchen appliances.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

The Best Prime Day smartwatch deals: Fitbit, Samsung, and Apple Watch discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is around the corner, and while there are likely to be deals on TVs, gaming consoles, and more, there will also likely be some great deals on smartwatches. Here's what we know about all the smartwatch deals.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Wearables

Not on my watch: How to fix the most annoying Apple Watch problems

Have you been struggling with one or several Apple Watch problems? Here, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most common issues people are having, along with a few workarounds and fixes for dealing with them.
Posted By Simon Hill
best shows on hulu letterkenny
Movies & TV

Skip the sunshine this summer and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
Sylvester Stallone deepfake of him starring in Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Emerging Tech

Stallone in Terminator 2? How one deepfake prankster is changing cinema history

Ever wanted to see The Shining with Jim Carrey instead of Jack Nicholson? How about Stallone in Terminator 2: Judgement Day instead of everyone's favorite governator? Thanks to deepfakes, it's now possible -- just ask YouTuber Ctrl Shift…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
The new 'Terminator' movie: Everything we know so far
Movies & TV

Terminator: Dark Fate’s new assassin is front and center in latest movie poster

The latest posters for Terminator: Dark Fate put the spotlight on the film's updated android assassin and returning franchise star Linda Hamilton, and offer a peek at the showdown to come between these two characters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best new shows and movies to stream phoenix featured
Movies & TV

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: Cities of Last Things and more

Need something to watch this weekend? Check out our list of the best new shows and movies to stream right now. On the list this week: Cities of Last Things, Phoenix, and Gone Baby Gone.
Posted By Will Nicol
1865 Podcast
Movies & TV

The best new stories of the week for July 6, 2019: 1865, Freaknik, and more

Feel like you’re drowning in podcasts? In this weekly series, we’ll help you pick out the best of the new and returning shows. This week’s picks include Lincoln's assassination, beauty by women of color, and Atlanta's legendary…
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Linda Hamilton in Terminator: Dark Fate
Movies & TV

Terminator: Dark Fate: Everything we know about the new movie so far

The most recent Terminator films didn't do so well, but now James Cameron has returned to reinvigorate the franchise. Here's everything we know about the cast, crew, and story of the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
game of thrones finale
News

Game of Thrones and HBO lead in nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards

Game of Thrones and HBO led the pack in the nominations of the 2019 Emmy awards, which were announced on Tuesday. Critical darlings like Chernobyl and Veep also received numerous nominations. Here's the complete list of nominees.
Posted By Allison Matyus
Home Theater

Five questions we need answered after watching Stranger Things season 3

Stranger Things expanded its world quite a bit in season 3, but the hit Netflix series still left audiences with plenty of questions about what the future holds for the show and some of the core elements of its mythology.
Posted By Rick Marshall
thor: ragnarok
Movies & TV

Director Taika Waititi is back for Thor 4, and that’s all we needed to know

Director Taika Waititi and actor Chris Hemsworth, the team that brought you Thor: Ragnarok, will reunite once again for Thor 4. That's good news for MCU fans. For Waititi's live-action Akira? Not so much.
Posted By Chris Gates