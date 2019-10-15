Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S catapulted the electric car maker from niche player to household name and captured the hearts of many an early adopter. Featuring a sleak body, class-beating range, and more easter-eggs than a Marvel movie, the Model S was an immediate sensation. The Model S is still the standard-bearer which all other EV sedans are judged. Now the car has launched worldwide, starred in damning videos, and picked a few fights. Here’s everything there is to know about the Tesla Model S, the latest news, and our hands-on review.

Related topics: Tesla | Tesla Model 3 | Car News | Car Reviews

Tesla sends a Model S to the ‘Ring to try beating Porsche (Update!)

By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model S

Tesla is working on an even more insane performance version of the Model S

Tesla already has Ludicrous mode, so what could be more insane than that. The answer is Plaid. That's what Tesla is calling a new performance upgrade for the Model S.
By Stephen Edelstein

Mod turns Tesla Model S into surveillance bot that tracks faces, license plates

Security researcher Truman Kain debuted the Surveillance Detection Scout at the Defcon hacking conference. The mod for the Tesla Model S can send out alerts if someone keeps appearing on the car's built-in cameras.
By Aaron Mamiit
tesla 1000 km model s stranded

Tesla Model 3 is the world’s most-searched-for electric car, survey says

By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red

Tesla drops cheapest Model S and Model X versions in latest lineup reshuffle

By Stephen Edelstein
2016 Tesla Model S P100D

Tesla Model S and Model X charge faster and go farther with the same battery

An all-new drivetrain for the Tesla Model S and X enables the EVs to travel farther per charge than the previous design. Tesla Model S Long Range sedans have a 370-mile range and Model X Long Range SUVs can travel 325 miles per EPA cycle.
By Bruce Brown

The coolest police cars from around the world

Not every police department opts for either a Dodge Charger or Ford Explorer. Some law enforcement agencies, including those located in Dubai and Japan, run a different kind of fleet. Here, we've gathered some of the coolest cruisers in existence.
By Ronan Glon

Tesla revamps pricing, naming system for Model S and Model X

Tesla is changing its naming scheme for Model S and Model X trim levels, dropping the old system based on battery-pack capacity. The automaker is also cutting prices on both vehicles by $1,000.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla will discontinue entry-level Model S and Model X cars with 75-kWh battery

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker will stop selling versions of its Model S and Model X electric cars with 75-kilowatt-hour battery packs. That just leaves the more-expensive 100-kWh models.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla cuts prices by $2,000 to offset reduced tax credit

Tesla cut the price of the Model S, Model 3, and Model X by $2,000 to compensate for the halving of its federal tax credit from $7,500 to $3,750. The tax credit is being phased out because Tesla has reached 200,000 electric car sales.
By Stephen Edelstein

Cops chased a Tesla for 7 miles while its driver appeared to be sleeping

When a driver sleeps in their car, it's usually parked at the time. So imagine the surprise of police offers in California on Friday, November 30 when they spotted a car motoring along at 70 mph as the driver apparently slept.
By Trevor Mogg

Tesla extends battery capacity to help owners of the older Model S flee Florence

Over 10 million people may be affected by Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas, Virginia, and Georgia. Tesla Motors decided to lend a helping hand to owners of its vehicles who want to escape Florence's path.
By Chris Chin

Tesla Model S logs over 400,000 miles in three years, still going strong

A Tesla Model S operated by California-based shuttle service Tesloop has covered over 400,000 miles in just three years. Tesloop said the electric car has been much cheaper to maintain than comparable internal-combustion models.
By Stephen Edelstein
Latest Tesla News

Tesla surprises both the fans and the haters by posting a profit in Q3

In the first half of 2019, Tesla lost 1.1 billion dollars, but in the third quarter of this year they turned their fortunes around by posting a $143 million dollar profit. This was a surprise to even bullish backers of the EV company, and could mark the beginning of profitability for the company. This news […]
By Adam Kaslikowski
Tesla Model S

New research could help Tesla’s EV batteries last for a million miles

By Emily Price
Tesla Charging

Tesla V10.0 adds Netflix, Spotify, more games, and a cool Smart Summon feature

By Ronan Glon, Emily Price
tesla v10 update preview video netflix youtube caraoke cuphead release date smart summon

Tesla’s Elon Musk praises Daimler for joining the EV revolution

By Allison Matyus
Elon Musk

Model 3 is the first Tesla electric car to win an IIHS safety award

By Stephen Edelstein
tesla model 3 named iihs top safety pick crash test

Watch this Tesla Model S set a lap record at Laguna Seca Raceway

By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model S red

Elon Musk says computers will eventually surpass us in every single way

By Emily Price
Elon Musk
More Tesla Model S

Electric GT race series takes Tesla’s Ludicrous mode to the track

By Ronan Glon
Tesla S electric GT

Tesla crashes into parked police car in California; driver says Autopilot was on

By Ronan Glon
Tesla crash Laguna Beach

Tesla driver loses license after moving to passenger seat with Autopilot on

A U.K. Tesla owner starred in a video that cost him driving privileges for 18 months. He was seen riding in the passenger seat with autopilot turned on. The driver told police officers his car was amazing but admits what he did was "silly."
By Bruce Brown

Porsche exec disses Tesla in anticipation of Mission E arrival

The Porsche Mission E will offer more consistent performance than the Tesla Model S, Porsche electric-vehicle boss Stefan Weckbach said in a company-conducted interview. It looks like we have a fight on our hands.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla Model S news roundup: All you need to know about the world-class EV

The Tesla Model S has been out since 2012, but the electric vehicle is constantly being updated and improved. From performance to safety to self-driving tech, here’s everything we know about the luxury sedan.
By Andrew Hard

Tesla will not be using Mobileye chips in its next version of Autopilot

Tesla's Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system won't use Mobileye's EyeQ camera image-processing hardware in future versions. EyeQ3 will continue to be part of the current Autopilot version but the next generations won't be used.
By Bruce Brown

No surprises as first driver-assistance tests begin — cars with more tech did better

The first objective third-party autonomous car test shows that cars with more advanced driver assistance score better, as expected. The playing field won't be level until more cars have advanced assistance features.
By Bruce Brown

Tesla Model S tackles Pikes Peak, setting a new record in the process

A Tesla Model S driven by Go Puck founder Blake Fuller set a record for production-based electric vehicles at the 2016 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, covering the 12.42-mile course in under 12 minutes.
By Stephen Edelstein

Roll up the windows: Video shows a Tesla S driving through a flooded tunnel

Driving through flooded tunnels is not advisable, if you have a choice. We don't know if this Tesla driver had a choice, but he passed the stalled cars cars with internal combustion engines because all-electric cars don't need oxygen to run.
By Bruce Brown
tesla model s 300 mile range 2016

Short lines, no waiting: Telsa Model 3 list dropouts buy Model S

Tesla hit its 2,000 vehicle weekly production goal and it appears the company is mining the Model 3 reservation list for Model S buyers. The new, lower-priced Model S 60 may appeal to buyers who've made the Tesla decision but don't want to wait.
By Bruce Brown

Tesla introduces less-expensive Model S 60 and 60D variants

The Tesla Model S lineup is getting reshuffled again. The Model S 60 and 60D will be the new base versions, effectively replacing both the old Model S 70 and the promised Model S 75.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla driver snoozes while Autopilot steers

Tesla Autopilot is not meant to replace drivers, something apparently lost on the man who took a nap while his Model S Autopilot-ed itself through traffic. Needless to say, don't try this at home.
By Stephen Edelstein

A modified Tesla Model S will take on the Pikes Peak Hill Climb next month

A Tesla Model S will race in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb June 26. It will be entered by Go Puck CEO Blake Fuller, who plans to make some modifications to the electric car, including a lighter battery pack.
By Stephen Edelstein

Actual number of Tesla Model 3 reservations lower than presumed but still sizable

After speculation that as many as 500,000 Tesla Model 3 reservations were already held, Tesla told the SEC in a filing the net number is actually 373,000. That number excludes 8,000 cancellations and 4,200 duplicates thrown out as speculative.
By Bruce Brown
Tesla Model 3

An unoccupied Tesla Model S drove itself under a parked trailer. Who’s at fault?

A Utah man's Tesla Model S drove itself under a parked trailer with the Summon feature. Tesla's records show the man activated Summon, he says the car went rogue. The Summon feature is an autopilot mode to park, find available spaces, and parallel park.
By Bruce Brown

Some Tesla owners already have the 75-kilowatt-hour Model S

Tesla will soon officially add a 75kWh battery pack option for the Model S, but some cars already have it. Owners will have to pay to unlock the extra capacity via a software update, though.
By Stephen Edelstein

Gamers’ hopes build as oddball game No Man’s Sky nears release

Video game fans are counting the days until June 21st, which is when the unusual new game No Man’s Sky will be released. Why all the interest? Plus, Tesla's reskinned Model S gets a breakthrough EPA rating, and Microsoft looks into DNA storage tech.
By Bill Roberson

First drive: Tesla Model S P90D

Spacious, comfortable, smooth, and technically astonishing, the Tesla Model S P90D has no right accelerating to 60 in 2.8 seconds. Yet it does without any fuss at all. We drive the abnormally normal electric car to see what the future holds.
By Andy Boxall

HTC pins its hopes on new ’10’ smartphone

Taiwan-based phone maker HTC is hoping make as big a splash with its new phone as it has with its new Vive VR headset. Also: Tesla updates the Model S with a new look, and a new camera for photographers with Polaroid dreams.
By Bill Roberson, Greg Nibler

Tesla blames 'hubris' for sluggish Model X production

Tesla's first quarter sales were down compared to the final quarter of 2015, and the company blames itself. It says it should have been able to ramp up Model X production more quickly.
By Stephen Edelstein

Watch a Tesla Model S race a Boeing 737 in Ludicrous mode

A Tesla Model S P90D drag races a Qantas Boeing 737-800 airliner at an Australian airport. Because if you've got a Tesla and a jet airplane, what else are you going to do with them?
By Stephen Edelstein

Electric-car race series featuring the Tesla Model S coming in 2017

The Tesla Model S has racked up many achievements, but race wins aren't among them. But now the electric car will be featured in a new race series set to launch in 2017. This should be interesting.
By Stephen Edelstein

Tesla will tweak 'Summon' in response to Consumer Reports' concerns

Tesla will implement software changes for its "Summon" self-parking system in response to concerns voiced by Consumer Reports. The magazine believes the system may pose a safety risk.
By Stephen Edelstein
telsa autopilot crash theories 2015 tesla model s p85d

Unplugged Performance, ‘the AMG of Tesla,’ transforms Model S into dynamic street tuner

Unplugged Performance is a tuning company created specifically for the Tesla Model S, and the firm has announced its first model. Currently being showcased at the 2014 SEMA Show, the Model S wears a revamped front fascia and redesigned interior.
By Andrew Hard

Electric version of Porsche’s ‘Pajun’ sedan could take on the Tesla Model S

Porsche's "Pajun" sedan is expected to challenge the BMW 5 Series for luxury-car dominance, but could it also take on the Tesla Model S with a high-horsepower electric powertrain option?
By Stephen Edelstein

With hype-devouring fans and copycat features, Tesla has become the Apple of cars

Tesla's newest car, the all-wheel drive P85D Model S, is being compared to various supercars, but it should be compared to the Apple iPhone 5S. It's further evidence Tesla's closely following Apple's business strategy, and to great effect.
By Andy Boxall

Tesla’s Model S P85D will rocket to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, drive itself

Speculation about the mysterious Tesla "D" ended tonight with the unveiling of a thoroughly-revamped Model S electric car, boasting all-wheel drive and a semiautonomous "autopilot" system.
By Stephen Edelstein
12345678910
Next