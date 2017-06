Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is one of the largest tech events each year, and for Apple fans, it’s one of the two best days of 2017. For the last few years, Apple debuts much of its hardware in September, but at WWDC we often get our first look at new macOS, iOS, and watchOS software, and strong hints at things to come. We’ll keep you informed of all the news from the keynote, which starts at 10 a.m. PT Monday, June 5, 2017.