The fast, powerful, and feature-rich Asus Vivobook 16X is $300 off today!

Table of Contents Table of Contents Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 16X Security software deal worth checking out: 55% off Incogni

When it comes to top laptop brands, a manufacturer we can always stand behind is Asus. For years, these talented folks have been dropping some of the fastest and most powerful Windows laptops money can buy, and today, the world of Asus just got even better!

While looking for laptop deals, we found this awesome Asus sale at B&H Photo & Video for the Asus Vivobook 16X. For a limited time, you’ll be able to grab the Intel Core i9 / RTX 4060 / 32GB (RAM) / 1TB (storage) configuration of this laptop for only $930.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 16X

The Asus Vivobook is the perfect portable PC for those looking to make the most out of a full laptop battery. Delivering up to 16 hours of performance in our tests, the Vivobook blew us away with how long it lasted. We tested the OLED version, but this one on sale today is a standard LED display. It has a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 12Hz refresh rate.

Thanks to the RTX 4060 GPU, movies, shows, and video games are rendered bright and colorful quickly, making the Vivobook 16X a solid laptop choice for gamers (check out our list of the best gaming laptop deals!) and a solid photo- and video-editing workstation. The Vivobook also has an HDMI 2.1 port, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, two USB-A, and an SD card reader.

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to stick around, so today might be the best (and final) day to score this discount. Take $370 off this configuration of the Asus Vivobook 16X when you purchase through B&H Photo & Video today. We also suggest taking a look at our lists of the best Asus laptop deals for January for additional savings on other top items.

Security software deal worth checking out: 55% off Incogni

How many scam calls have you gotten this week? Scam calls are getting so common that a lot of people have opted to stop answering the phone if they don’t recognize the number on caller ID. These scammers are finding you because your data leaked somewhere. What if we told you there was a way to get your personal data removed from the internet?

That’s what Incogni does. It removes your information from data broker databases. Throughout your yearly subscription, Incogni will continuously check for your data and scrub it away. You’ll start getting fewer scam calls within a week.

Right now, a year of Incogni is 50% off. That means removing your data will only cost you $90 for a full year, or $7.49 per month. Use code DIGITALDEAL at checkout.