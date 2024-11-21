 Skip to main content
This Asus laptop with Copilot+ is $350 off at Best Buy

By
Asus Vivobook S 15 CoPilot+ front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

You can do quite a bit of gaming on the go these days, thanks to all the handheld consoles and gaming laptops that are on the market. Regarding the latter, we’re always on the lookout for top discounts on the gaming gear we all want to own, which leads us to this wonderful discovery:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Asus Vivobook S 15 with Copilot+ at Best Buy, you’ll pay $550. At full price, this model sells for $900. We tested this PC earlier this year, and our reviewer said the following: “The Asus Vivobook S15 is the best large-display Copilot+ laptop so far in an old-school form factor.”

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook with Copilot+

Copilot+ is the new rage in AI tools, providing you with numerous helpful Microsoft Office 365 integrations. With Copilot+, we’re also starting to see more Windows laptops using ARM chips. Whether you need a suggestion or two while you’re typing in Microsoft Word or you could use a quick hand with an Excel spreadsheet, Vivobook’s Copilot+ capabilities are sure to impress.

This version of the Vivobook S 15 uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. We see plenty of gaming laptop deals on a weekly basis, and while this may not be the fastest or most powerful model, the Vivobook S 15 delivers great performance, gorgeous OLED visuals (2880 x 1620 at 120Hz), and enough ports to wire up all you go-to devices and accessories.

Other noteworthy features include a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 7 compatibility, and Bluetooth 5.4. It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, so we recommend buying soon. Save $350 when you purchase the Asus Vivobook S 15 with Copilot+ at Best Buy, and be sure to check out our lists of the best laptop deals and the best desktop computer deals.

Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
