 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing

The best software for school

By
Student typing on a laptop at a desk.
Niklaspatzig / Pixabay

Getting prepared for a new school year involves having the tools you need to succeed as a student. Whether this is your first year and you need suggestions on where to begin or your third year and you want something better than what you’ve been using, we have you covered with this list of the best software for school.

From writing to research to planning and more, check out these free applications. We’ll explain the features, access options, and what makes them stand out from their competitors.

Productivity suite: LibreOffice

LibreOffice main webpage.
Digital Trends

When it comes to free downloadable software for writing papers, tracking your budget, and creating slideshows, LibreOffice is a terrific option. Its competitors include Microsoft Office, which can be costly for students, even with the educational discount, and Google’s apps that are a web-based productivity suite.

If you want something that you can use offline on your computer that gives you a slew of features for free, LibreOffice is the way to go. You receive the Writer word processor, Calc spreadsheet tool, and Impress presentation maker. You also have access to Draw for diagrams, Base for a database, Math for a formula editor, and Charts for graphs.

For a complete collection that not only gets you through college but provides tools you can use for business or personal productivity, LibreOffice is a powerful efficiency suite.

Availability: LibraOffice is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iPhone with a LibreOffice-based app for Chromebook.

Pricing: Free with optional monetary and volunteer donations.

Research assistant: Zotero

Zotero main webpage.
Digital Trends

Whether you perform a little research or a lot, consider an assistant to help you keep it all organized. Zotero is a fantastic tool that helps you manage, annotate, cite, and share your research.

As you browse the web, Zotero identifies your research, allowing you to collect it with a click. You can then organize your items into collections with tags and keywords. You can also create reference lists directly in Microsoft Word, LibreOffice, or Google Docs using any of the 10,000 citation styles.

With Zotero, you can sync your items for access on the web when needed and collaborate with others by letting them into your library.

Availability: Zotero is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, iPhone, and on the web.

Pricing: Free.

Student planning: myHomework

myHomework main webpage.
Digital Trends

Many times, it’s the basic organization of your studies that presents a challenge. With myHomework, you can manage everything from assignments to projects to classes and receive due date reminders so you never miss a beat.

With the intuitive interface, adding your items in myHomework is super easy. Add your classes with all the details including the schedule, location, teacher, and a class color indicator. Include homework with the due dates and times along with reminder, priority, and repeat options.

You can even search for a teacher who provides class details and invite an adviser or tutor directly in myHomework.

Availability: myHomework is available for Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, and Kindle Fire with an extension for Google Chrome and web access.

Pricing: Free for myHomework Basic with a Premium plan that includes file attachments, external calendar access, enhanced widgets, and more.

 Note-taking and templates: Notion

Notion main webpage.
Digital Trends

There are many note-taking applications to pick from including popular tools like Evernote and OneNote. But for an application that gives you tons of student templates for quick setups and syncing across platforms and devices, all for free, look no further than Notion.

Use Notion templates for papers, class notes (including Cornell Notes), study guides, and flashcards. You can also take advantage of templates for a student dashboard, planner, class schedule, and monthly budget.

Notion has an easy-to-use interface on all devices, integration with Google Calendar, and offers the Notion AI tool for help with research. Not only can Notion help you manage and organize your student life but your personal and business activities too.

Availability: Notion is available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone, and offers a web clipper and web access.

Pricing: Free for everyone along with an Education Plan that includes unlimited blocks, unlimited file uploads, a 30-day page history, and more.

 Charts and diagrams: Draw.io

Draw.io main chart page.
Digital Trends

If creating diagrams and flowcharts is part of your studies, check out Draw.io to get started quickly and easily. While not a downloadable application, the robust features of Draw.io make it worth using on the web.

The intuitive interface resembles that of Google’s apps like Docs and Slides. You can choose from a variety of color schemes and easily add shapes, icons, symbols, and arrows. Additionally, you can use presets for flowcharts, entity relation diagrams, and unified modeling language (UML) diagrams. You can also look at a large collection of additional shapes for software, networking, business, and more.

Save your diagrams to Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, GitHub, GitLab, or your device, and also quickly share with collaborators.

Availability: Draw.io is available on the web.

Pricing: Free.

Image creation and editing: GIMP

GIMP designs.
Digital Trends

Maybe it’s images you need to work with for school. One of the best free downloadable picture editors out there is GIMP. The application is an open-source editor that has been around since 1996, has users worldwide, and provides many online tutorials authored by the GIMP project community.

With tools for image creation and editing, you’ll like the extensive feature set. You can do everything from the basics of cropping, resizing, and rotating to using layer masks, tone mapping, and parametric brushes.

Check out our GIMP versus Photoshop article for complete details on what makes GIMP a comparable image editor.

Availability: GIMP is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Pricing: Free with optional monetary donations.

Audio recording and editing: Audacity

Audacity main webpage.
Digital Trends

One more application you may need for class might be for audio rather than visual creations. Audacity fits the bill for sound recording and editing for free. Whether a podcast, quick musical creation, or field recording, you’ll love this open-source tool.

You can record live with a mixer or microphone and edit tracks quickly with cutting, pasting, and smooth volume mixing. You’ll also enjoy features like noise reduction for background sound, the ability to adjust the tempo without effecting the pitch, and frequency editing with equalizers and filters.

With Audacity, you can import, export, and convert a variety of audio file formats including MP3, MP4, AIFF, FLAC, WAV, and more. You can also collaborate, back up projects, and upload to audio.com for instant sharing.

Availability: Audacity is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Pricing: Free.

Making sure that your computer is ready to start class when you are is crucial in being prepared. With this collection of software options for school, you’re sure to succeed.

For more, look at the best mobile apps for students if you plan to study on the go.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Sandy Writtenhouse
Sandy Writtenhouse
Computing Writer

Sandy has been writing about technology since 2012. Her work has appeared on How-To Geek, Lifewire, MakeUseOf, iDownloadBlog, and many other tech-related websites. She also worked as a Technical Editor on the books “iPhone Unlocked” and “Effective SEO and Content Marketing: The Ultimate Guide for Maximizing Free Web Traffic”.

With plenty of gadgets in her home and her hands, Sandy loves to help others use technology to make their business and personal lives a bit easier.

Best Buy deals: Save on laptops, TVs, appliances, and more
best buy shuts down insignia line smart home products store 2 768x768

Best Buy is one of the biggest retailers around, and while it can't compete directly with Amazon, no one really can; it does a pretty excellent job of coming as close as possible. In fact, many of our roundups draw from deals that Best Buy has to offer, including the best TV deals, best laptop deals, and best phone deals, so it's safe to say it has a lot to offer. Of course, it does have an absolutely huge selection of products, and those who are looking for some solid deals may not want to trudge through all of that to find something good.  That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Best Buy deals across various categories to save you the hassle.
Best Buy TV deals

There may be no better place to purchase one of the best TVs than Best Buy. There is almost always some huge savings to find on TVs at Best Buy, and that’s certainly the case right now. You’ll find deals top TV brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, and more budget-friendly brands like TCL and Hisense are in play, too.

Read more
Best back to school laptop deals: Apple, HP, Acer, and more
Hand typing on a laptop keyboard.

With the back-to-school season starting and a lot of great laptop deals floating about, now is the perfect time to snag a new laptop. Luckily, there is a huge selection out there, from gaming laptops to business laptops, that you can pick from across a huge range of budgets. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals below from pretty much all the best laptop brands on the market, from expensive options like Apple deals to cheaper options like Acer and HP. That said, if you don't quite find what you're looking for here, be sure to check out our roundup of the best gaming laptop deals and student laptop deals.
Acer Chromebook 315 -- $149, was $199

Chromebooks are a great option if you don't want to spend a ton of money and just need something that's relatively simple and not powerful. This Acer Chromebook 315 is a great example of that since it comes with an Intel Celeron N4020, which is relatively underpowered, but it's still enough to handle ChromeOS, and the same goes for the 4GB of RAM. The only big downside is the 64Gb of internal storage, which means you may want to supplement it with one of these external hard drive deals. Besides that, you get a larger 15.6-inch screen running a  1366 x 768 resolution, which is not too bad, while the batter should last you around 10-12 hours or so depending on your usage and brightness levels.

Read more
Best Buy Back to School Sale — Laptops, tablets, TVs, more on sale
Best Buy building and logo.

If you're getting ready to return to a classroom (or have someone in your family that is) then you already know it is 'Back to School' season. While its a frustrating sign that summer is ending, it is also a great time to pick up some wonderful deals. Best Buy, for example, is having wonderful offers on laptops, tablets, small TVs and mini fridges for your dorm, and even Apple products to start Fall '24 off right. Tap the button below if you want to enter Best Buy's Back to School portal directly (it's oddly hard to find from the main site) or keep reading to find some of our top picks in the sale.

Dell Inspiron 15 Touch Screen Laptop — $480, was $630

Read more