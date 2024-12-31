 Skip to main content
Our pick for the best budget gaming laptop is on sale today: the Dell G15

Good Deal Dell G15 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.
It’s not enough for a gaming laptop to look cool. You need a reliable PC with the best internal components, excellent battery life, and plenty of ways to connect with other devices, like an external monitor. And while there are numerous gaming laptop brands to choose from, we’ve always thought Dell’s lineup checks all the boxes. Fortunately, we also came across an awesome sale while looking through Dell laptop deals earlier today:

Right now, when you order the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop through the manufacturer, you’ll only end up paying $800. At full price, this model sells for $1,050. This laptop made it onto our list of the best gaming laptops of 2024, so it’s definitely worth your consideration.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

This configuration of the Dell G15 comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU that delivers max clock speeds of 5.1GHz, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Based on the internals alone, you can expect the G15 to deliver fast performance for even the most demanding single-player and online titles. And if 512GB of storage isn’t enough, we have a whole roundup of great SSD deals for you to check out!

The 15.6-inch FHD screen is the bright and colorful display you’ll be working with, which supports up to 1920 x 1080 resolution, a native 165Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support, and 3ms response times. It may not be the fastest or fanciest screen on the market, but you’ll be able to enjoy nearly lag-free gameplay, plus a wide color gamut and solid contrast levels. There’s no shortage of ports on this machine either, so you’ll be able to connect USB flash drives and other laptop accessories.

The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is always ready for action. The only thing you have to worry about is getting in on this sale before it vanishes. Take $250 off this phenomenal laptop when you order today, and feel free to take a look through our lists of the best gaming laptop deals and best Dell laptop deals for even more markdowns!

