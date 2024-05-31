This HP laptop deal cuts the price from $1,500 to $629

If you’re looking for a good deal on a laptop that has surprisingly good features and workstation-like qualities, you may want to take a look at this offer from HP. An HP 250 G9 with nearly all specs on full blast comes to just $629 today, which is $964 down from the $1,593 that it would usually cost. Tap the button below to go check out the laptop for yourself or keep reading for our take.

Why you should buy the HP 250 G9

The HP 250 G9 is a 15.6 inch laptop with some customizable options. For today’s deal, the HP 250 G9 is configured as such: It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and comes equipped with an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. To put these options into perspective, all of them are the highest the HP 250 G9 will take, with the exception of internal storage, which has a couple of options for 512GB storage as alternatives. Unless you’re a gamer, we think this will be quite acceptable due to things like Google Drive or Dropbox for your cloud storage needs.

This laptop has a large, full keyboard including a numpad, which fits comfortably into the lower half of its chassis due to the large 15.6 inch, 1080p screen. This makes it great for data entry and, with the processing power it has, it can make a great laptop for business. Then, when it comes time to virtually present your findings, built-in AI noise cancellation will make your voice clear while the camera puts your best face forward in both light and dark environments.

So, to get your HP 250 G9 and have a quality laptop on a budget, just tap the button below. You’ll find the laptop at $629 on sale in HP’s store, with a discount of $964 off of the usual $1,593. Should this not be your style, go check out our collection of the best laptop deals going on at the moment, which will include a wide range of products. Decided you want something with more of a gaming focus? The best gaming laptop deals might be more your style.

