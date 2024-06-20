This HP student laptop is on sale for over 50% off today

HP has some fantastic laptop deals for anyone looking to save big on a budget-friendly system. Right now, you can buy an HP Pavilion laptop for $400 instead of $900, so you’re saving a massive $500 off the usual price. If you need a new laptop but you don’t have much spare cash, this will delight you. Bear in mind that it won’t stick around at this price for long. Here’s what it has to offer at this super low price.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop

HP is one of the best laptop brands around and perfect for anyone on a tight budget. With the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop, you get great core specs for the price. That includes a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s basic stuff but it’s just fine for typing up documents, web browsing, or anything else basic.

More attractive is its screen. It has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 250 nits of brightness, and anti-glare properties. It’s a nice looking screen and the right size for working on the move without being restricted by too much bulk. An 86% screen-to-body ratio certainly helps here. Above it is a HP Wide Vision 720p HD webcam with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones. Audio is provided by B&O while there’s HP Audio Boost and dual speakers to further help you hear things clearly.

Also a nice extra is its full-size natural silver keyboard with a numeric keypad. It feels good to type on. There’s also fast charge support so you can get up to 50% in 45 minutes. None of this may rival the very best laptops, but the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop is just right for basic needs. If you just want something to work occasionally from home on or to take to class, you’ll be happy with it.

The HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop usually costs $900, but right now it’s $500 off bringing it down to just $400 at HP. A fantastic deal for anyone keeping costs down, check it out now before you miss out. It’s likely to be popular.

