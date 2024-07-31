This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 4070 has a $550 discount

When it comes to gaming on your PC, you’ll want to make sure you’re running hardware that supports the kinds of games you want to play. In the case of Windows-powered desktops like the Lenovo Legion, all of your gaming essentials (solid clock speeds, powerful graphics, great lag reduction, etc.) are more than satisfied. Fortunately, while perusing our go-to retailers for gaming PC deals, we found this exceptional Lenovo offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8 through Intel, you’ll save $550 on the computer when you buy through Lenovo. It’s down to $1,450 from its usual $2,000.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8

For gaming PCs, what’s running the show under the hood is crucial. The Legion’s core components are totally up to the challenge though. This PC is equipped with an Intel Core i7-13700F with 16GB of RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. These are the types of peripherals that bring supercharged speeds and response time to the table. We’ve been big fans of NVIDIA’s foray into its Ada Lovelace architecture, and the results are evermore prevalent on the Legion 5i. Think arresting colors and contrast with AI automations adjusting hue and brightness in the blink of an eye.

Your new Lenovo purchase also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass — with EA Play included — on the house. Once you start putting the Legion 5i through its paces, you’ll want to make sure your PC is capable of cooling itself down. In the case of the Legion 5i, the PC delivers 150W air cooling and does so quietly. The front grille also uses mesh to increase natural air flow.

Additional features include 1TB of internal storage, several AV and data inputs/outputs, and customizable RGB lighting. You’ll also get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a USB keyboard and mouse combo.

It’s hard to say just how long this Lenovo sale is going to last, so we advise buying soon if you like the specs and price. Save $550 when you purchase the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8 through Lenovo. On the way out, we suggest taking a look at some of the Lenovo laptop deals we found this week if you need your gaming to follow you everywhere. We have a solid list of desktop computer deals too.