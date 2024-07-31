 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 4070 has a $550 discount

By
A Lenovo desktop on a white background.
Lenovo

When it comes to gaming on your PC, you’ll want to make sure you’re running hardware that supports the kinds of games you want to play. In the case of Windows-powered desktops like the Lenovo Legion, all of your gaming essentials (solid clock speeds, powerful graphics, great lag reduction, etc.) are more than satisfied. Fortunately, while perusing our go-to retailers for gaming PC deals, we found this exceptional Lenovo offer:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8 through Intel, you’ll save $550 on the computer when you buy through Lenovo. It’s down to $1,450 from its usual $2,000.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8

For gaming PCs, what’s running the show under the hood is crucial. The Legion’s core components are totally up to the challenge though. This PC is equipped with an Intel Core i7-13700F with 16GB of RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. These are the types of peripherals that bring supercharged speeds and response time to the table. We’ve been big fans of NVIDIA’s foray into its Ada Lovelace architecture, and the results are evermore prevalent on the Legion 5i. Think arresting colors and contrast with AI automations adjusting hue and brightness in the blink of an eye.

Your new Lenovo purchase also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass — with EA Play included — on the house. Once you start putting the Legion 5i through its paces, you’ll want to make sure your PC is capable of cooling itself down. In the case of the Legion 5i, the PC delivers 150W air cooling and does so quietly. The front grille also uses mesh to increase natural air flow. 

Additional features include 1TB of internal storage, several AV and data inputs/outputs, and customizable RGB lighting. You’ll also get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a USB keyboard and mouse combo. 

It’s hard to say just how long this Lenovo sale is going to last, so we advise buying soon if you like the specs and price. Save $550 when you purchase the Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 8 through Lenovo. On the way out, we suggest taking a look at some of the Lenovo laptop deals we found this week if you need your gaming to follow you everywhere. We have a solid list of desktop computer deals too.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 is $600 off
The Alienware M18x gaming laptop.

If you're looking for gaming laptop deals that don't hold back when it comes to performance, you may want to set your sights on the Alienware M18x. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, which is originally priced at $3,800, is on sale for $3,200 from Dell for huge savings of $600. It's still not cheap, but if you want a machine that will let you explore the limits of modern PC gaming, this is the gaming laptop that you should purchase. You have to hurry though, as the offer may expire at any moment.

Why you should buy the Alienware M18x gaming laptop
The Alienware M18x is an extremely powerful machine that challenges the performance of the high-end models of the best gaming laptops. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, when combined with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 64GB of RAM, allows the Alienware M18x to not only run the best PC games at their most demanding settings, but also sets you up for upcoming PC games of the next few years. Gaming laptops are generally more difficult to upgrade than gaming PCs, but that won't be an issue in the near-term with the Alienware M18x.

Read more
Lenovo’s cheap back-to-school laptop just got a 50% price cut
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

The new school year is just around the corner, so parents who are looking for student laptop deals to equip their child with a dependable companion device may want to check out Best Buy's 50% discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. From its original price of $500, it's down to $250, but we're not sure how much time is remaining before you lose your chance at the $250 in savings. If you think this laptop is the perfect purchase, we highly recommend pushing through with the transaction right now so that you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop
Students don't need a high-end model of one of the best laptops to succeed in school, as there are budget-friendly but reliable options like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. With the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that's usually found in entry-level laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need, it will be more than enough for basic tasks such as doing online research, typing reports, and making presentations. The laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, for versatility in working on your projects, plus sharp details and vivid colors for watching streaming shows during break times.

Read more
The popular HP Omen gaming PC has a $700 discount today — 34% off!
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

If you're planning to buy a new gaming PC, we highly recommend checking out HP's offer for the HP Omen 45L. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, which usually sells for $2,050, is down to $1,340 following a 34% discount. That's $710 in savings that you won't find anywhere else, and that you may miss if you take too long thinking whether or not you should take advantage of this bargain. You're going to regret it if you let this opportunity slip through your fingers, so you should proceed with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop
For those thinking about upgrading their gaming PC, you can't go wrong with the popular HP Omen 45L. The machine promises high-quality gaming performance with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which sits at the sweet spot for higher-end graphics cards, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. Combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, you're going to get a gaming PC that will be able to run the best PC games without any issues, albeit not at their highest settings. You may need to install better components in the future once the upcoming PC games of a few years down the line arrive, but that will be easy to do with the tool-less design of the HP Omen 45L.

Read more