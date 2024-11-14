 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

This fps-doubling app is now even better than DLSS 3

By
Cyberpunk 2077 on the Sony InZone M10S.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Lossless Scaling is a $7 Steam app that’s flipped the idea of frame generation on its head this year. Similar to tools like Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and AMD’s FSR 3, Lossless Scaling offers frame generation. However, it works with any game, and with any graphics card, and it can triple or quadruple your frame rate with this frame generation. And now, the app is going further with a feature that even DLSS 3 and FSR 3 don’t have.

The developer posted the 2.12 beta to Steam on Wednesday, and it adds a couple of new features. The big one is a resolution scale for LSFG, the tool’s own machine learning-based frame generation algorithm. This allows you to decrease the resolution of the input frames, leading to a very minor quality loss in exchange for a fairly large performance boost. The resolution of the game doesn’t change at all. You’re basically giving the frame generation algorithm slightly less information to work with.

Recommended Videos

It’s a very clever way of improving performance that we haven’t seen from Nvidia or AMD yet. There are plenty of artifacts and oddities with generated frames, regardless of where they come from. The idea is that you won’t notice those issues because the generated frames are mixed in between truly rendered ones, and only displayed on screen for a few milliseconds. This new feature capitalizes on that fact, offering an additional performance boost with an almost imperceivable quality loss.

The resolution scale option in Lossless Scaling.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

I tried it out in Cyberpunk 2077, and the feature works very well. At native 4K, I was able to max out my monitor’s 138Hz refresh rate by using 3X frame generation and setting the resolution scale to 70%. The difference between 100% and 70% didn’t even register at that high of a frame rate. However, as with all frame generation tools, it’s best to have a base frame rate of 60 frames per second (fps) before enabling frame generation.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

In addition to the resolution slider for frame generation, the developer made a few other updates to the app. First, they removed LSFG 1. This was the first frame generation algorithm, which has now been fully replaced with the latest version. The app now supports SGSR v1 as well. This is Snapdragon Game Super Resolution, which is a lightweight upscaler built by Qualcomm that was created for the Adreno GPU. It should provide better upscaling results than some of the other options in Lossless Scaling, particularly on weaker GPUs.

This update is a beta release, which means you won’t see an update for the app in Steam. If you want to download the update, head to the Properties window for Lossless Scaling in Steam, and select Betas. Then select beta – beta from the Beta Participation dropdown, and you can download the update.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
The death of Moore’s Law is finally starting to stink
The back of the Core Ultra 9 285K CPU.

For more than two decades we've heard about the death of Moore's Law. It was a principle of the late Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, positing that the number of transistors in a chip would double about every two years. In 2006, Moore himself said it would end in the 2020s. MIT Professor Charles Leiserson said it was over in 2016. Nvidia's CEO declared it dead in 2022. Intel's CEO claimed the opposite a few days later.

There's no doubt that the concept of Moore's Law -- or rather observation, lest we treat this like some law of physics -- has lead to incredible innovation among desktop processors. But the death of Moore's Law isn't a moment in time. It's a slow, ugly process, and we're finally seeing what that looks like in practice.
Creative solutions

Read more
I tested the Core Ultra 9 285K against the Ryzen 7 7800X3D — and it’s ugly
Fingers holding an Intel 285K.

Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K is finally here, promising a boost in performance with a significant reduction in power requirements, at least according to Intel. As you can read in my Core Ultra 9 285K review, Intel's performance claims aren't as rosy as reality, especially when stacked up against what is unequivocally the best processor for gaming you can buy: AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

I threw both processors on the test bench to pit them head-to-head, looking at performance across productivity and gaming apps, as well as thermals and efficiency. These CPUs target different users, but there are still a lot of interesting comparisons we can look at between them.
Specs

Read more
Pour one out — AMD is reportedly sunsetting the Ryzen 7 5800X3D
Someone holding the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in a red light.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a certified legend, sitting among the best processors you can buy several years after its release. It was the swan song for the AM4 socket and Zen 3 architecture, and it debuted AMD's 3D V-Cache that has turned gaming CPUs on their heads. But it looks like the processor is finally meeting its end.

AMD hasn't said anything official, but PCGamesHardware went as far as to say that "the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is dead," and it's easy to see why. PCGamesHardware is a German outlet, and in that region of the world, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D isn't available. The same is true in the U.S. The processor isn't available on Amazon, and on Newegg, I found one third-party seller shipping the CPU from Israel for $500. It should go without saying at this point, but $500 is way too much for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in 2024.

Read more