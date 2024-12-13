This Samsung curved monitor is usually $1,100, today it’s $500

Upgrading with gaming PC deals won’t matter if you’re stuck with an outdated screen. You’re going to want a display like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor, which is available in an amazing offer from Samsung. Originally $1,100, it’s all the way down to just $500, following a $600 discount that more than halves its price. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain ends, but we think stocks are already flying off the shelves, so you better hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor

Samsung is a fixture in our list of the best gaming monitors, as it keeps rolling out amazing screens like the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. With this display, you’ll be able to fully appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, as it supports 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro that eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

The 1000R curvature of the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor mimics the arc of the human eye, so your entire field of vision will be filled with the game that you’re playing. It also comes with Samsung’s CoreSync technology, which matches the monitor’s core lighting with your game’s on-screen colors for even further immersion. You can adjust the swivel, tilt, and height of the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor’s stand to find its perfect position.

In one of the most tempting monitor deals for gamers that we've recently seen, the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor is on sale for only $500. That's a steal considering its sticker price is $1,100, with the $600 discount coming from Samsung itself.