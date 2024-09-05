The standard Starlink kit has a $200 price cut at Best Buy

If you’re on the hunt for internet deals because you want to replace your current connection or you want an additional network for your home, you may want to sign up for a Starlink subscription. Here’s your opportunity: Today you can get the Starlink Standard Kit with a $200 discount from Best Buy, dropping the bundle’s price to $300 from $500. The monthly service plan is a different cost, but at least you can pocket some savings with your purchase of the necessary hardware with this offer. You have to act fast though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Starlink Standard Kit

Before you proceed with buying the Starlink Standard Kit, you should first understand what is Starlink. It’s a service that provides broadband-level internet access using a constellation of satellites in space, which you can connect to through a satellite receiver. Unlike other satellite internet services, Starlink’s satellites operate at a lower orbit for faster speeds and better latency, for download speeds of between 50 and 150 Mbps and upload speeds of around 10 Mbps.

The Starlink Standard Kit comes with everything that you’ll need to tap into your Starlink subscription, including a Starlink satellite receiver, a Wi-Fi router, cables, and a base. You can easily set everything up yourself — you just need to make sure that the satellite receiver has a clear view of the sky, and the Starlink app will help you determine the best location for you. The Starlink Standard Kit works best with the Residential plan for subscribers at a fixed location, which costs $120 per month, or with the Roam plan for subscribers who are always on the move, which costs $150 per month.

Signing up for a Starlink connection comes with an upfront cost for the hardware, but that investment is cheaper right now as the Starlink Standard Kit is $200 off from Best Buy, slashing its price to only $300 from $500 originally. There’s no telling how long you have left to be able to take advantage of the offer though, so we highly recommend purchasing the Starlink Standard Kit right now while the discount is still online.