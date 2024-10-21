VPN Unlimited review: a lifetime of privacy protection

VPN Unlimited MSRP $9.99 Score Details “KeepSolid's VPN Unlimited offers reasonable subscription rates and a surprisingly affordable lifetime plan.” Pros Lifetime plan promises great long-term value

Quick, reliable server connections

Plenty of fast servers worldwide

Easy-to-use design Cons Email support, no live chat

No free version

VPN Unlimited is a bold name for a virtual private network (VPN), suggesting uncapped data, unrestricted speed, and possibly more. I researched and reviewed KeepSolid’s privacy solution to find out if it offers anything extraordinary.

What makes VPN Unlimited different, and is it one of the best VPNs? I tested its speed, customer service response time, worldwide server selection, and advanced features to help you make the right choice.

Tiers and pricing

VPN Unlimited has straightforward pricing: $10 monthly, $60 annually, or $200 for a lifetime subscription. A simple calculation shows a lifetime subscription costs the same as three years and four months on the annual plan. Afterward, it’s like using VPN Unlimited for free.

If you need privacy protection but don’t want to pay for it, some premium VPNs offer free service with a few restrictions. In general, it’s worth subscribing if you frequently need a VPN.

There’s no free version, but you can get a seven-day trial to test how well VPN Unlimited works from your location before subscribing. The 30-day money-back guarantee applies to annual and lifetime subscriptions. That might ease your mind about making a big one-time payment.

For $20 more each year, you can add MonoDefense, a bundle of other KeepSolid security services: Passwarden, DNS Firewall, SmartDNS, and Authenticator. MonoDefense also has a lifetime option for $200.

You can install VPN Unlimited on all your devices, but simultaneous connections are limited to five devices. That’s plenty for individuals or small families. You can get five more slots for $30 annually or $100 on the lifetime plan.

Design

I installed the Windows app and was pleased to see an adjustable window size and map of the globe with server locations marked with dots. A big green stop button makes it clear when I’m protected by the VPN, turning into a gray start button when it’s off.

The app defaults to the closest and fastest server, but the location tab in the left sidebar opens a list of servers I can browse or search. VPN Unlimited has tabs to filter the list of servers. I can show servers optimized for various streaming services, recommended servers, or choose from a customizable list of my favorite servers.

The sidebar also has tabs to see account details, purchase other services, and get support. At the bottom, a settings option lets me adjust the VPN connection and other advanced features.

VPN Unlimited lets me choose a preferred protocol and enable obfuscation, a feature that can be essential when using a VPN at school or work. I can set up split tunneling so some apps can bypass the VPN. A kill switch toggle blocks internet access if the VPN unexpectedly drops, protecting me from exposure.

Overall, it’s a nice design that’s simple for beginners to use while keeping customizations just a few clicks away for more experienced VPN users.

VPN Unlimited also has a browser extension that operates independently from the app. That makes it easy to use the VPN while browsing but leaves all other apps on my fastest, unprotected connection.

Features

Privacy protection is arguably the most important aspect of a VPN, but I can get privacy with most paid VPN services. That’s why I start with speed tests, checking servers around the world to get a sense of overall performance and reliability.

VPN Unlimited performed well, delivering good streaming speeds in every location, with some notable variances. I’m located in Canada and get 900Mbps speeds for uploads and downloads over Ethernet when I’m not using a VPN.

The optimal server selected by VPN Unlimited was nearby, as expected, but the connection was over the IKEv2 protocol. I thought this was a mistake because WireGuard is almost always faster.

I tested VPN Unlimited’s choice on SpeedTest and found it was indeed faster (185Mbps up/43Mbps down) than using WireGuard with the same server (110Mbps up/39Mbps down). Neither test was particularly impressive for the closest server.

I checked another nearby server just across the border in New York and enjoyed much quicker results: 595Mbps for uploads and 91Mbps for downloads. Fast speeds on servers within the continent are easy, so I moved on to overseas connections.

Upload speeds are always slow for distant locations, usually in the range of 2 to 5Mbps. Pings are also very predictable for overseas servers, over 100ms in Europe and over 200ms for Australia.

Download rates vary, so I’ll focus on that metric. The slowest I measured was 79Mbps in Germany, with a significant jump to 205Mbps in France and 278Mbps in the U.K.

The most unexpected results came from a VPN Unlimited server in Australia that somehow scored 329Mbps download speeds from the other side of the world. That’s as fast as the leading streaming service, NordVPN.

VPN Unlimited isn’t as fast as the best streaming VPNs but the speed is consistently good. I found each server took about 30 seconds to connect — longer than usual, but I can spare a few seconds for privacy.

Support

VPN Unlimited offers 24/7 email support. I usually find fault with that description, since email support often takes a full day to respond.

I was shocked and delighted with KeepSolid’s rapid response. I reached out to support late in the afternoon on a Sunday and received a thorough reply in six minutes.

While that’s impressive for email, it’s slower than live chat. I had a follow-up question and the next reply took about 18 minutes.

I learned that VPN Unlimited color codes servers using a traffic light system: full green bars indicate the lightest load, while yellow and red signal medium and heavy crowding.

Privacy and security

VPN Unlimited has a clear privacy policy that states your personal data won’t be sold. It’s only shared with third-party companies to provide the services you pay for and to process your order.

VPN Unlimited is based in the U.S., which is part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, but its no-log policy should keep your privacy safe if a VPN Unlimited server is compromised or legal access is demanded by law enforcement.

However, VPN Unlimited hasn’t had an independent audit to verify its security or logging practices. The best VPNs accept that added expense for customer assurance.

I couldn’t find any mention of a data breach, and most of your data is encrypted before it leaves your computer. VPN Unlimited should be secure enough for most users. If you demand strict anonymity, a VPN like Mullvad might be a better choice.

Is VPN Unlimited right for you?

With a standard VPN Unlimited subscription, annual and monthly rates are reasonable. In my tests, VPN Unlimited had good streaming speeds worldwide and hid my IP address and location.

VPN Unlimited’s lifetime plan is intriguing. It’s almost like getting a premium VPN for free after subscribing for three years. According to Wikipedia, a lifetime offer has been available since 2019.

Unfortunately, there’s an inherent risk to any lifetime service subscription. There are no guarantees the service will remain the same over time. While VPN Unlimited has thus far improved with age, any business can have unexpected trouble that causes a drop in service quality.

If you’re looking for a great deal on a good VPN and don’t need absolute certainty that no logs are kept, KeepSolid’s lifetime plan for VPN Unlimited could be the right fit.

If you’re not convinced, you can test a regular subscription or search for other top VPNs that have the perfect combination of speed, privacy, and value to meet your needs.