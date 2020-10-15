  1. Deals

Best Prime Day speaker deals 2020: The best sales you can still shop

By

Looking to enhance your audio experience with some fantastic Prime Day speaker deals? You’ll have to act quickly! With Prime Day officially over, we’ve found some of the last available Prime Day deals. We know that looking for the best deal can be overwhelming. Instead, let us give you some help with this handy roundup of the best speaker offers available right now.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for a smaller, portable speaker instead, check out our roundup of Prime Day Bluetooth Speaker Deals, of if you’re looking to boost your TV’s audio setup, try the Prime Day Soundbar Deals. Need a TV? Our Prime Day 4K TV deals roundup has you covered.

Today’s best Prime Day speaker deals
Polk Audio RTI A7 Floorstanding Speaker (Single)

$299 $500
Serious music and home theater enthusiasts should consider a full-sized floorstanding speaker (or 2) like the Polk Audio RTI A7, which puts out an impressive 300 watts of power for room-filling sound.
Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-100 Subwoofer

$200 $399
Pump up the bass with the Klipsch Synergy Black Label Sub-100 subwoofer, the perfect companion to any of Klipsch's excellent bookshelf stereo speakers for a more rounded sound system.
Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker (Pair)

$350 $499
The Klipsch R-51PM combines the modern convenience of Bluetooth speakers with the full, room-filling sound of traditional bookshelf speakers, and they look as great as they sound.
Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)

$139 $229
The 200-watt, dual-driver Klipsch R-41M bookshelf speakers deliver plenty of powerful, detailed sound if you just want for a solid pair of no-frills brand-name speakers for your PC, TV, or stereo.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker with Loud Stereo Sound

$22 $30
With a 66-feet bluetooth range, the Anker Soundcore speaker delivers excellent stereo sound from any smartphone for 24 hours max. It's also lightweight, which makes it a good travel companion.
JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$90 $120
One of the best affordable Bluetooth speakers is now an even better deal. Room-filling sound meets ultra-rugged design in a highly portable, 12-hours of play time speaker.
Ultimate Ears - Megaboom LE Bluetooth Speaker

$150 $250
One of the very best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, the UE Megaboom has awesome battery life, sound quality, ruggedness, and water-resistance. It's the whole package.
Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker

$34 $43
Get ready for a fun party with this Soundcore Mini Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker has a sound that will fill the whole room as well as LED lights that will sync with the rhythm of the music.
TREBLAB HD77 Speaker

$80 $100
This compact TREBLAB bluetooth speaker offers excellent HD sound and dual bass. Despite its small size, you still get the quality of double subwoofers while playing media from your phone.
Polk Audio Atrium 4 Outdoor Speakers (Pair)

$171 $200
Built for durability in all types of weather, the Polk Audio Atrium 4 outdoor speakers prove that you don't have to sacrifice audio quality for ruggedness.
OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$26 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the Oontz Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Microphone - Black

$212 $250
Bang & Olufsen is best known for their superior sound system. This bluetooth speaker may be small, but it offers high-quality ambient sounds for all your audio needs, as well as 24-hour battery life.
JBL Boombox - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$380 $400
Those after a monstrous sound along with bombastic beats will love what the JBL Boombox can offer. You'll surely be able to keep a party going up to 24-hours and not bother about wet accidents.
Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$200 $480
With a huge 50 watts of power, the Onyx Studio blows away most conventional Bluetooth speakers. Its design is elegant and functional -- and with an IPX7 rating, it's seriously water-resistant too.
Anker PowerConf Bluetooth Speakerphone For Home Office

$119 $129
Never miss a conference call again with this Anker speakerphone. It has 6 microphones that picks up your voice even when you're far away. This is a nice addition to your home office.
Yamaha NS-AW294BL Indoor/Outdoor 2-Way Speakers (Pair)

$150 $200
Whether it's for an indoor room or an outdoor porch or patio, this pair of Yamaha two-way stereo speakers are an excellent budget pick from an established audio brand.
How to choose a speaker

Looking for a speaker and not 100% sure what you need? Don’t worry. Keep on reading and we’ll make sure that you get the best Prime Day speaker deals for your needs.

A big thing to consider is what size do you need? For instance, some speakers are known as bookshelf speakers. These are compact in size compared to loudspeakers, designed to be placed on a raised surface such as — you guessed it — a bookshelf. It makes sense to plan around what space you’ve got to use before investing in one of these.

Alternatively, there are freestanding speakers that can be pretty bulky but also offer the most power and the greatest range. Finally, there are much more compact speakers that are small enough for you to carry around or toss into your bag, yet still carry a substantial punch.

Think about how you plan on using your speaker before making the purchase. It’s important to buy the right size for your living space but also for your audio needs: Are these speakers for a home theater? A living room? Or maybe a bedroom? The best speakers for giving your movies that theater feeling might not be as well-suited for kicking back with some relaxing jazz.

Some speakers need to be connected to amplifiers via speaker cable, while other models are wireless and only need an available power outlet. Wireless speakers offer more versatility, but they usually can’t get as loud as those that are connected to dedicated amps or A/V receivers.

Then there are smart speakers — wireless speakers that include one or more voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa, for smart home control as well as hands-free music playback.

Don’t forget to check our reviews of the best speakers out there so you get one that offers great audio.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

