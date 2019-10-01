Google announced an event for October 15 in New York where new smartphones are expected to be unleashed in the market, including the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. It may be the newest additions on the Google Pixel line, but many are still interested in its currently available versions — the Google Pixel 3 series. If you’re looking to buy one at a lower price than normal, now is the time as Best Buy drops a whopping $350 off this Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked smartphone. You can get it now for only $550 instead of $900, so order now and take advantage of this remarkable smartphone deal.

Boasting a brilliant 6.3-inch QHD+ P-OLED display, you will get an immersive viewing experience in 2,960 x 1,440 resolution capacity. The screen is also protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, so it will surely resist some scratches. With its slim smartphone body, you can binge-watch all your favorite movies and TV series comfortably at the palm of your hand. There is quite a step back with its design as a huge notch and chin may hinder some part of the picture when you opt for fullscreen mode.

The Google Pixel 3 XL specs received great improvements from the Google Pixel 2 XL model, especially with the camera section. The Pixel 3 XL holds a 12.2-megapixel rear-shooter and dual 8-megapixel wide lenses for selfies and groupies, compared to Pixel 2 XL’s single front cam. It earns a spot on our list as best Android camera phone, thanks to its Google Smart A.I. processor with HDR+ function, that delivers splendid portrait mode and works well in low-light conditions.

Performance is also a strong suit of the Pixel 3 XL. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM, which provides excellent execution in running multiple applications. It is also updated with the Android 9.0 Pie operating system enhanced with artificial intelligence abilities, so it can adapt to your phone usage style.

Don’t miss out on this incredible offer from Best Buy and bring home a flagship smartphone with you. You can snatch the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Unlocked smartphone today for only $550 from its original price of $900, so you save as much as $350.

