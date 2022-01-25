  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Newegg has fantastic gaming monitor deals today — but hurry!

Albert Bassili
By

As graphics cards get more powerful, gaming monitors have been making pretty big strides, and even less-known manufacturers have been getting into the game. So, for example, in today’s gaming monitor deals, we have an offering not only from Acer but also from Nixeus, a company that isn’t as well known and yet still offers a pretty great specced device.

Acer XF Series — $190, was $250

Acer XF Series 27-inch XF270H front view.
Newegg

The first monitor on the block is the Acer XF series, and for just $190, it’s not too bad of a deal. This TN monitor has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a 144Hz refresh rate, both of which provide a great experience for those who like to play FPS games, even if you have a budget PC from our gaming PC deals. Of course, the best part is that it comes with G-Sync, which is a pretty big steal for the price when that alone often adds another $100 to the price tag. You also get the 1ms response time, which no monitor should be without these days if we’re being honest.

Nixeus EDG — $200, was $380

Nixeus EDG 27inch screen from the front with text 'AMD Radeon Freesync'
Newegg

The second screen we have on offer is from a lesser-known company, but that generally means you can get better specs for almost the same prices. In fact, for just the extra $10 difference, the EDG has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and it even has an IPS panel rather than a TN one, which makes it leaps better. Of course, you do lose out on the G-sync, and maybe that’s part of why the price is lower, but you still get Freesync, so that’s not too bad if you run an AMD GPU. Also, while the refresh rate is 144Hz, the response time is slightly higher at 4ms — still below the industry-accepted maximum of 10ms. Even so, some esports professionals say they can feel a difference, so if you do think you want to go down that route in the future, going with the first monitor might be better. Otherwise, the EDG is probably the better choice.

Of course, once you buy your monitor, you probably need to grab a few other things for your PC as well, so check out some of our other Newegg deals and get everything shipped together.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This HP Envy gaming PC is $650 off at Walmart right now

The HP Envy TE01 gaming PC in gray, with no accessories.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for January 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

The best Razer deals for January 2022

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Dell has the curved gaming monitor deals you’ve been wanting

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Intel’s Core i9-12900HK steals back the laptop lead from AMD

msi ge76 raider review 08

Vulkan 1.3 makes it easier to port PC games to mobile devices

Fortnite Android version running on a smartphone.

Molekule adds an Air Score to its Air Pro purifier

molekule enables air score pro

This speedy DDR5 kit is now the world’s fastest RAM

A pair of G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 RAM modules.

VPN Test: How to see if your VPN is working

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Three new Star Wars games are in the works from Respawn

Cal fighting the Ninth Sister in Jedi Fallen Order.

Google’s Pixel 6a could be coming far sooner than expected

The first renders of the Google Pixel 6a.

Should LG be worried about Samsung’s QD-OLED tech?

Samsung QD-OLED display at CES 2022.