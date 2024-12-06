How to get and redeem the Model 42 Iron Man costume in Marvel Rivals

In celebration of the launch of Marvel Rivals, a free Iron Man costume is being given away to all who claim it. Called the Armor Model 42, this black-and-gold skin will make your Iron Man an intimidating force on the battlefield during cross-platform battles. Unlike all the other skins in the game, you can't earn this one just by playing. Instead, you need to do a little work to find and redeem a special code. Fear not, because we can help you through the entire process.
How to redeem the Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin
Cosmetics in Marvel Rivals are one of the few things that can cost you some premium currency, but NetEase Games is giving everyone a chance to earn this skin for free. All you need to do is know the code and how to redeem it in the game.
Step 1: Copy this code down: nwarh4k3xqy
Step 2: Start Marvel Rivals on any platform.
Step 3: Select Settings.
Step 4: Choose Bundle Code and enter in the code provided above.
Step 5: Select Use and you will now be able to apply this skin to your Iron Man by going into Cosmetics and equipping it.