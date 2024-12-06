 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get and redeem the Model 42 Iron Man costume in Marvel Rivals

By
marvel rivals how to redeem code
NetEase

In celebration of the launch of Marvel Rivals, a free Iron Man costume is being given away to all who claim it. Called the Armor Model 42, this black-and-gold skin will make your Iron Man an intimidating force on the battlefield during cross-platform battles. Unlike all the other skins in the game, you can't earn this one just by playing. Instead, you need to do a little work to find and redeem a special code. Fear not, because we can help you through the entire process.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Marvel Rivals

The iron man armor model 42 costume in Marvel Rivals.
NetEase

How to redeem the Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin

Cosmetics in Marvel Rivals are one of the few things that can cost you some premium currency, but NetEase Games is giving everyone a chance to earn this skin for free. All you need to do is know the code and how to redeem it in the game.

Step 1: Copy this code down: nwarh4k3xqy

Step 2: Start Marvel Rivals on any platform.

Related

Step 3: Select Settings.

Step 4: Choose Bundle Code and enter in the code provided above.

Step 5: Select Use and you will now be able to apply this skin to your Iron Man by going into Cosmetics and equipping it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How to get Double XP tokens in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Soldiers near a train in Black Ops 6.

Even with all the best tips and tricks, grinding your way through all the levels in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will take you a long time. Each level will take more and more XP to reach and can eventually feel like a chore, even if you swap over to Zombies mode. As has been the case for many entries now, Double XP tokens exist as a way to speed up the grind by doubling the amount of experience you earn for a set duration of time. Naturally, these are some of the most sought-after items in the game, but they're not so easy to come by. If you need a helpful XP boost while running games with your squad, here's every way you can get more Double XP tokens in Black Ops 6.
How to get Double XP tokens in Black Ops 6

There are a few ways to get Double XP tokens, but not all of them are free. We'll start with the ways you can earn them in-game before talking about the more costly options.
Prestige
Who deserves a Double XP token more than someone who has grinded all the way to level 55? Once you hit max level and opt to Prestige, you will get a one-hour Double XP token, which is the longest length they come in.
Follow Call of Duty's socials
The official Call of Duty X (formerly Twitter) account regularly posts opportunities to earn several Double XP tokens if you engage with the post. This is a quick and easy way to snag some free tokens.
Purchase the C.O.D.E. Endeavor Tracer Pack
Our first paid option is the extra DLC Endeavor Tracer Pack. Besides some cosmetics, you also get two Double XP tokens (one player and one weapon) that last an hour each.
Drinks and pizza
The two main brand promotions with Black Ops 6 this year are tied to Monster Energy and Little Caesars. Buying a marked can or purchasing a qualifying item will get you a small handful of rewards that include Double XP tokens.
Battle Pass
The Black Ops 6 battle pass isn't out at the time of this writing, but we do know that it will include Double XP tokens among its rewards. There will be both a free and paid version of the pass, but details about what can be unlocked in each version are not yet available. To be safe, we're assuming you will need to buy the pass to get these tokens.

Read more
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is hitting PC in January, won’t get any more story content
Miles and Peter standing next to each other staring at the camera. Peter is in the Venom suit.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - Announce Trailer | PC Games

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC version finally has a release date. Insomniac Games announced during New York Comic Con that the 2023 action-adventure game of the year contender will be coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025.

Read more
How to join the FragPunk closed beta
Key art shows Fragpunk characters.

One of the most anticipated upcoming Xbox games is the stylish and wacky FragPunk. Coming sometime in 2025, this hero shooter lets you change the game, literally, by activating various Shard Cards that can alter the game in hundreds of ways. Each game is meant to be fast, lasting a maximum of two and a half minutes, with one false move knocking you out. We're all eager to test out this cast of heroes and bend the game in our favor with cards, but the full release is still far off. That doesn't mean you can't get a taste of FragPunk early. A closed beta test is starting soon, so make sure you sign up to get a spot.

Read more