Amazon is selling its 65-inch TV for $200 off in this early Prime Day deal

Purchasing a new television for your home takes a lot of research and determination. If you’ve been on the fence about adding a new flat screen to your home, Amazon Prime Day TV deals present the perfect opportunity with sales on many different television options. You can grab the Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K for up to 26% off. You’ll be able to save $200 on this popular and highly-rated smart TV that will immediately enhance your viewing experience. Keep reading to learn more about this television and check out some other early Prime Day deals to start the week with amazing savings.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni Series 4k television

With support from Dolby Vision, HDR 10, 4k Ultra HD, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus, this Amazon Fire TV will give you a great cinematic experience. The TV has solid true-to-life picture quality, rich and brilliant colors, brightness, and clarity. This television allows you to have all of your entertainment in one place with the capability to stream music, play video games, watch live TV and stream all your favorite platforms. The Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni Series 4k television made our list of the eight best QLED TVs for 2024 as the best budget option this year.

Let’s not forget that you can go completely hands-free while using this device with everyone’s favorite virtual assistant, Alexa. This television features multiple built-in microphones that allow you to turn on the TV and find, launch and control content so you never have to pick up the remote again. You can experience new Alexa features, skills and smart home capabilities, that can all be controlled by your voice. With 3 HDMI inputs, you can connect to cable, satellite or video game consoles and an HDMI eARC allows you to connect additional audio equipment.

No matter why you intend to buy this Amazon Fire 65-inch television, you should know it is one of the best Prime Day TV deals in 2024 that we’ve seen so far. Add this to your cart ASAP to save $200 on this must-have television!