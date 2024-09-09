 Skip to main content
Upgrade to an 85-inch TV while this Hisense is $700 off

The Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV on a TV unit in a living room.
If you want a huge TV and a great discount, check out the TV deals at Best Buy. Right now until September 15, you can buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV for $700 off. It usually costs $2,200, but as part of one of the Best Buy TV deals happening at the moment, it’s down to $1,500. If you’re tempted by a new TV for less, here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV

Before you even consider buying the Hisense 85-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV, check what size TV to buy for your home. It’s important to make sure such a huge TV doesn’t swamp the room too much. Providing you have the room, you’ll love this TV. Hisense is one of the best TV brands for good reason.

With the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV, you get Mini-LED Pro technology with up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness along with full array local dimming, so you get the darkest darks and whitest whites. The QLED panel also helps with over a billion individual shades of color, so everything looks great.

There’s also Hisense’s Hi-View Engine Pro chipset which uses deep learning and technologies like Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Detection, AI HDR enhancement, and AI detail enhancement. Dolby Vision support provides a more cinematic experience, and Dolby Atmos sound provides similar on the aural side of things.

For gamers there’s a dedicated 144Hz Game Mode Pro similar to those from the best TVs. It offers a variable refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Low Latency MEMC for eliminating screen tearing. Of course, as a huge TV, the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV is going to make everything look great and truly immersive.

Usually $2,200, the Hisense 85-inch U7 Series Mini-LED 4K QLED TV is down to $1,500 for a limited time at Best Buy. The $700 discount is only around until September 15, so you don’t have long to take advantage of it. It’s the ideal chance to buy a huge TV with a similarly huge discount. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.

