Prime Day deals have dropped and we’re seeing some of the best discounts we could have hoped for. When it comes to Prime Day OLED TV deals, one of the best brands in the business is and always has been LG. In fact, for a long time, LG OLEDs were the only OLEDs you could buy. If you’re looking for a TV that delivers cinematic colors and contrast, an OLED is probably the best type of set for the job, and we found an amazing deal on Woot as part of Prime Day: For a limited time, you can take home the LG 65-inch C3 Series for only $1,348. The retail price of this TV is $2,500, so you’ll be saving more than $1,150!

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED

The LG C3 OLED was one of our favorite OLED TVs for 2023, an opinion shared by many. Unlike traditional OLEDs that tend to suffer in rooms with a lot of lighting, the C3 was designed to withstand glare and other ambient distractions. This is thanks in part to LG’s proprietary panel, which uses a technology called Brightness Booster to combat these screen maladies.

Movies, TV shows, and gaming look fantastic on the C3 OLED, and a lot of that has to do with the TV’s exceptional HDMI support and HDR capabilities. As to the former, each of the four ports is 2.1 certified, which is the latest HDMI standard. This is particularly important for gamers, as HDMI 2.1 is engineered to deliver the best frame rate and as little lag as your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X can muster.

The C3 OLED is no straggler when it comes to smart TV features either: Equipped with LG’s webOS 24, you’ll be able to stream content from popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. You’ll also be able to use AirPlay 2 to cast photos, music, and other media from your iPhone to your LG TV. For years, LG’s Magic Remote has been a fan-favorite, and the cool design returns for the C3 Series. Use it as a traditional controller, or hold it out in front of you like a Wii remote!

It’s hard to say just how long these types of TV deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can! Save $1,150 when you purchase the LG 65-inch C3 OLED from Woot as part of Prime Day savings. We also recommend checking out our big list of Prime Day TV deals!