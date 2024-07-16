 Skip to main content
One of our favorite OLED TVs has an unbeatable Prime Day price

By
LG C3 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Prime Day deals have dropped and we’re seeing some of the best discounts we could have hoped for. When it comes to Prime Day OLED TV deals, one of the best brands in the business is and always has been LG. In fact, for a long time, LG OLEDs were the only OLEDs you could buy. If you’re looking for a TV that delivers cinematic colors and contrast, an OLED is probably the best type of set for the job, and we found an amazing deal on Woot as part of Prime Day: For a limited time, you can take home the LG 65-inch C3 Series for only $1,348. The retail price of this TV is $2,500, so you’ll be saving more than $1,150!

Why you should buy the LG C3 OLED

The LG C3 OLED was one of our favorite OLED TVs for 2023, an opinion shared by many. Unlike traditional OLEDs that tend to suffer in rooms with a lot of lighting, the C3 was designed to withstand glare and other ambient distractions. This is thanks in part to LG’s proprietary panel, which uses a technology called Brightness Booster to combat these screen maladies. 

Movies, TV shows, and gaming look fantastic on the C3 OLED, and a lot of that has to do with the TV’s exceptional HDMI support and HDR capabilities. As to the former, each of the four ports is 2.1 certified, which is the latest HDMI standard. This is particularly important for gamers, as HDMI 2.1 is engineered to deliver the best frame rate and as little lag as your PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X can muster. 

The C3 OLED is no straggler when it comes to smart TV features either: Equipped with LG’s webOS 24, you’ll be able to stream content from popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. You’ll also be able to use AirPlay 2 to cast photos, music, and other media from your iPhone to your LG TV. For years, LG’s Magic Remote has been a fan-favorite, and the cool design returns for the C3 Series. Use it as a traditional controller, or hold it out in front of you like a Wii remote!

It’s hard to say just how long these types of TV deals are going to last, so it’s best to take advantage while you still can! Save $1,150 when you purchase the LG 65-inch C3 OLED from Woot as part of Prime Day savings. We also recommend checking out our big list of Prime Day TV deals! 

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Walmart Prime Day TV Sale: OLED, QLED and 4K for cheap
Samsung S95D OLED review

Amazon isn't the only place to shop Prime Day deals or Prime Day TV deals today. Other retailers are getting in on the sale, with Walmart churning out some of the best TV deals available. There are a lot of sizes to choose from so you'll find 65-inch Prime Day TV deals, 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, and 75-inch TV Prime Day deals among them. Top picture technologies are seeing discounts at Walmart too with Prime Day OLED TV deals and Prime Day QLED TV deals. Reading onward you'll find all of the best Walmart Prime Day TV deals, and now that Prime Day has arrived you'll need to make a purchase quickly as there's no telling how long these deals will stay live.
Top 3 Walmart Prime Day TV deals
TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV -- $248, was $380

For a budget-friendly screen, you can't go wrong with the 55-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and High Dynamic Range for even better image quality, this TV punches way above its price. The TV runs on the Roku platform for access to streaming shows, and you'll be able to use the Roku app as a second remote or to use voice commands for functions such as searching for content and controlling playback. It's already pretty affordable at its original price of $380, but it's even cheaper at only $248 following a $132 discount from Walmart for Prime Day.

Read more
This might be the best Prime Day TV deal — and it’s not on Amazon
The TCL Q6 television as seen in a press lifestyle picture.

If you're looking for Prime Day TV deals, you shouldn't limit your search on Amazon because other retailers have rolled out their own offers for the shopping event. Here's one from Walmart that may be the best that we've seen so far -- the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV for only $398, for savings of $302 on its original price of $700. You probably didn't expect to get the chance at Prime Day QLED TV deals for this cheap, but here it is, and it's highly recommended that you grab it because it may be gone in a blink of an eye.

 
Why you should buy the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV
TCL may be known among the best TV brands for budget-friendly screens, but it's a mainstay in our roundup of the best QLED TVs. That's why you can't go wrong with the 65-inch TCL Q6 4K QLED TV, especially if our guide on what size TV to buy says that you've got enough space for it. QLED TVs use a layer of quantum dots to give them the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness, and with the TCL Q6 4K QLED TV's 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and support for DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D audio, it will feel like you're in the theaters while watching in the comfort of your own living room.

Read more
Best Walmart Prime Day deals: TVs and laptops cheaper than Amazon
Walmart store logo at night.

Sure, Amazon is where Prime Day deals started, but all of the retailers are joining the online shopping frenzy. Deals at outlets such as Best Buy, Target, and Walmart often turn out even better Prime Day deals, in fact, you can see that happening right now. Walmart has some of the best Prime Day laptop deals, Prime Day TV deals, Prime Day headphone deals, and more going on right now. And with so many options for saving at Walmart available we thought we'd track down all of the best Walmart Prime Day deals. You'll find them all below, and if you see something you like, be sure to grab it while you can, as Prime Day deals are known to come and go without notice.
Walmart Prime Day laptop deals

If you're thinking about getting a new laptop, you should take a look at these Walmart Prime Day laptop deals that we've selected, which include Prime Day gaming laptop deals and Prime Day MacBook deals. Whether you need a budget-friendly device for simple functions or a high-powered machine for professional tasks, we've got you covered with our recommendations. You're going to have to be quick in deciding which laptop to buy though, as these offers aren't expected to last until the end of the shopping event.

Read more