This incredible 85-inch Samsung TV is $2,600 off — you read that right!

If you’re ready to upgrade to a TV that will take your home theater to the next level, consider this 85-inch Samsung QLED TV. Right now on Samsung’s website you can buy the QN90C Neo QLED TV for $2,200, down $2,600 from $4,800. This discount is on the 85-inch model, but all other sizes are on sale as well. TV deals like this don’t stick around too long, so check this one out soon.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV takes all the benefits of QLED technology and goes even further with such advantages. It promises over 8 million pixels with Quantum Matrix with Mini LED technology. There’s also Neo Quantum HDR+ which provides gorgeous contrast, phenomenal brightness, and vivid color. Its Neural Quantum Processor is capable of upscaling all content to 4K so you get the best picture possible.

Being one of the best TV brands around, Samsung knows how to get the best out of TV technology. The Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV offers individual zones of light in your picture so you feel more immersed in what you’re watching. HDR10+ allows for mapping tones and shifting colors and contrast on a scene by scene basis, along with 100% Color Volume.

It’s the little things that soon add up for the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV. Reinforcing its position as one of the best TVs, it has anti-glare properties along with ultra viewing angles so you can see what’s unfolding from seemingly any angle.

For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+. It means you feel like part of the action with AI sound, which tracks the action on screen so that sound is projected to follow the movement accurately. If you have a Samsung Q-Series or S-Series soundbar, you can expand that sound even further thanks to Q-Symphony technology. Wrapping things up well, gamers will appreciate the Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ mode which ensures silky smooth action no matter how fast things get.

The Samsung 85-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV normally costs $4,800. Right now, you can buy it from Samsung for $2,200. That means you’re saving a huge $2,600 off the regular price, so now is a great time to buy. The smaller sizes are also on sale, currently as low as $1,100 for the 43-inch model. Check it out before the sale ends soon by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations