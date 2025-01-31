The Samsung Freestyle projector is on sale just in time for the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and that means more sales on top TVs, soundbars, and other AV components. Of course, if you’re one to think outside of the box, there’s nothing like a great projector setup to bring the big game into the comfort of your home or backyard. Fortunately, Samsung is offering an awesome discount on one of its popular portable projectors:

Right now, when you purchase the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector through Samsung, Best Buy, Crutchfield, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only pay $600. The full MSRP on this model is $800.

Why you should buy the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen

While many projectors are designed to be non-moving fixtures in whatever room you mount or place them in, the Freestyle 2nd Gen is meant to go wherever you go. With its lightweight and portable chassis, you’ll be able to turn any four walls into a movie theater. And thanks to features like Auto Leveling, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone, the Freestyle does all the hard work of dialing in the perfect picture. All you have to do is fire up your favorite flick or video game!

With the ability to project an image as small as 30 inches and as large as 100 inches, we can’t think of a better way to watch the Super Bowl. While this lens tops out at 1080p HD, that’s plenty of pixels to start making out the finer details of a sports event or immersive movie scene. Not to mention the PurColor and HDR support you’ll get with the Freestyle.

And thanks to its Wi-Fi capabilities you’ll have access to numerous streaming apps, as well as Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which includes Xbox Game Pass and other popular gaming apps and services. We’re not sure how long this discount is going to stick around, but we definitely recommend taking advantage of this offer before the Super Bowl comes and goes. Save $200 when you purchase the Samsung Freestyle 2nd Gen Projector.

Still, have some Super Bowl shopping to do? How about checking out our roundups of the best projector deals, best TV deals, and best Samsung deals for even more markdowns on top AV devices?