Hurry! Apple AirTag bundles are on sale at Amazon

When it comes to tracking devices, one of the most noteworthy products you can buy are Apple AirTags. About as small as a watch battery, these Apple GPS beacons can go just about anywhere. And as we were going through some of the best Amazon deals of the week, we came across a promo you don’t want to miss:

For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase a four-pack of Apple AirTags for only $79. Not only will you save yourself $21, but you’ll introduce a ton of peace-of-mind to your life. After all, everyone loses things, so it’s nice to leave some of the “tracking down” part to consumer tech.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag bundle

If you’re buying Apple AirTags because you’re already an iOS or iPadOS devotee, one of the main benefits is AirTags integration with the Find My app. Once your AirTags are activated, you can use Find My to locate your lost goods on any Apple device signed in with your Apple ID. Any and all activity within the Find My app is encrypted and anonymous. This means no coordinates or other data can be stored locally on an AirTag.

Conveniently, this AirTags generation includes built-in speakers on all the trackers. When prompted in the Find My app, the drivers emit a chime you can use to track down your missing items. You can also ask Siri to help you locate your vanished possessions. We’re also glad to see Ultra Wideband support, even though this type of mapping is only available on later iPhone models.

In the event that you simply cannot locate your AirTag, you can turn on Lost Mode. If someone finds your AirTag and attempts to activate it, you’ll be notified via the Find My network.

It’s hard to say how long this Amazon discount is going to last, so if you’ve been holding out on investing in a set of GPS trackers, now is the time to act. Save yourself $21 and get the four-pack of Apple AirTags today!

While you’re at it, you should take a look at some of the other Apple deals we found this week. We also have a list of the best iPhone deals if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your iOS device.

Editors' Recommendations