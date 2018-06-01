IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

Share

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside of the states. The show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place Christmas orders), IFA frequently plays host to several first-time product unveilings, many of which will simply be repeated at CES in the U.S. As such, IFA is increasingly becoming the must-see consumer electronics event of the year, and Digital Trends will be on the ground to bring you all the news and hot announcements coming from the show.