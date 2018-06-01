Digital Trends

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

Lenovo's Yoga Book with the cool touch keyboard may get a follow-up this fall

By Kevin Parrish - Jun 1, 2018

Razer's Project Linda could arrive alongside the Razer Phone 2 this September

By Kevin Parrish - Jan 19, 2018

How to buy the LG V30 unlocked, and on every carrier

By Adam Ismail - Dec 11, 2017

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside of the states. The show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place Christmas orders), IFA frequently plays host to several first-time product unveilings, many of which will simply be repeated at CES in the U.S. As such, IFA is increasingly becoming the must-see consumer electronics event of the year, and Digital Trends will be on the ground to bring you all the news and hot announcements coming from the show.

Recent Stories