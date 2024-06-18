Android 15 just hit a critical milestone

If you’re eagerly awaiting Android 15, we have good news. Google has just announced the rollout of the Android 15 Beta 3, marking a significant step in Android 15’s release schedule.

Although there don’t appear to be many new features in this third beta compared to previous ones, Android 15 Beta 3 marks the first build of Android 15 that’s in the Platform Stability stage. For developers, this means that “all app-facing behaviors are now final for you to review and integrate into your apps, and apps targeting Android 15 can be made available in Google Play.”

For you and me, Platform Stability essentially means that Android 15 is now in a much more stable state than it was earlier this year. If you were holding off on the Android 15 beta because you were worried about bugs, now is a safer time to jump in. That’s not to say Android 15 Beta 3 is 100% free of any issues, but it should be a lot more reliable than earlier betas.

In addition to reaching Platform Stability, this third Android 15 beta also introduces a new interface for passkeys. Previously, if you were trying to log into a website with a passkey, you had to tap a Continue button on a pop-up screen before you could scan your fingerprint to access it. Now, that first pop-up screen is gone, meaning it now just takes one tap to access a passkey instead of two.

Similarly, passkeys, your Google sign-in information, and other credentials will now appear as autofill suggestions above your keyboard and in drop-down menus on login pages. These are admittedly subtle changes, but they should make logging into your accounts just a little bit easier.

And that’s about it! Later beta updates like this typically aren’t chock-full of new user-facing changes, so it isn’t surprising that the Android 15 Beta 3 isn’t a radical update compared to Beta 2 and Beta 1. Regardless, it’s a critically important update for Android 15’s rollout — and one that’s very good to see.

If you already have the Android 15 beta on your phone, you should receive an over-the-air update to download and install Beta 3 automatically. If you haven’t yet joined the Android 15 beta, you can do so now.

