 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Android 15 just hit a critical milestone

By
Android 15 logo on a Google Pixel 8.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

If you’re eagerly awaiting Android 15, we have good news. Google has just announced the rollout of the Android 15 Beta 3, marking a significant step in Android 15’s release schedule.

Although there don’t appear to be many new features in this third beta compared to previous ones, Android 15 Beta 3 marks the first build of Android 15 that’s in the Platform Stability stage. For developers, this means that “all app-facing behaviors are now final for you to review and integrate into your apps, and apps targeting Android 15 can be made available in Google Play.”

Recommended Videos

For you and me, Platform Stability essentially means that Android 15 is now in a much more stable state than it was earlier this year. If you were holding off on the Android 15 beta because you were worried about bugs, now is a safer time to jump in. That’s not to say Android 15 Beta 3 is 100% free of any issues, but it should be a lot more reliable than earlier betas.

New passkeys UI in Android 15 Beta 3.
Google

In addition to reaching Platform Stability, this third Android 15 beta also introduces a new interface for passkeys. Previously, if you were trying to log into a website with a passkey, you had to tap a Continue button on a pop-up screen before you could scan your fingerprint to access it. Now, that first pop-up screen is gone, meaning it now just takes one tap to access a passkey instead of two.

New autofill options for passkeys and other credentials in Android 15 Beta 3.
Google

Similarly, passkeys, your Google sign-in information, and other credentials will now appear as autofill suggestions above your keyboard and in drop-down menus on login pages. These are admittedly subtle changes, but they should make logging into your accounts just a little bit easier.

Related

And that’s about it! Later beta updates like this typically aren’t chock-full of new user-facing changes, so it isn’t surprising that the Android 15 Beta 3 isn’t a radical update compared to Beta 2 and Beta 1. Regardless, it’s a critically important update for Android 15’s rollout — and one that’s very good to see.

If you already have the Android 15 beta on your phone, you should receive an over-the-air update to download and install Beta 3 automatically. If you haven’t yet joined the Android 15 beta, you can do so now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Apple just admitted defeat to Android phones
A Google Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain (left) with an iPhone 15 Pro in Blue Titanium held in hand.

For years, Apple’s smartphones have held a decisive upper hand over Android devices in one crucial aspect: the longevity of the software support cycle. In a nutshell, as long as your phone keeps getting updates, it will run just about fine.

Brand assurances play a crucial role in buyer behavior, as long-term update support means your phone will not only get new tricks but also security flaws patched. Notably, Apple is not into the habit of quoting how many years it will offer software support for each device, but it has held the crown for a while.

Read more
Google’s Gemini AI app gets a wider release. Is your phone on the list?
Google Gemini app on Android.

More people can now use and enjoy the Google Gemini AI app on their smartphone, as the company has expanded the list of regions where the Android version of the app is available through the Google Play Store. Specifically, it has launched the Android app in the U.K. and Europe, opening the service up far beyond its start in the U.S., where it was released in February.

What’s more, Google says Gemini will soon be available to iPhone owners, as the AI chatbot will appear on iOS in the next few weeks. It won’t be a standalone app though, as Gemini will instead work through the official Google app that can be downloaded now through the Apple App Store.

Read more
Google is working on a much-needed Gemini feature
Google Pixel 8a showing Gemini Nano.

Last month, Google rolled out a YouTube Music extension for Gemini. Now, it appears that Spotify is the next music streaming service to see Gemini support in the near future.

What does the YouTube Music extension in Gemini do, exactly? Essentially, you can use it to find music, start radio stations, and more, all through the Google Gemini AI chatbot experience. With Spotify integration coming soon, it's expected to work in a similar fashion.

Read more