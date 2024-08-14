 Skip to main content
It’s the end of an era. Google has stopped selling these three Pixel phones

By
A person holding the Google Pixel 7 Pro, showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

At Google, a new era has begun with the debut of the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. With the arrival of these new smartphones, some of Google’s earlier phone models are being discontinued.

As 9to5Google recently noted, Google is no longer selling the 2022 Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, or Pixel Fold. It’s not a surprising move for Google to clean up its available Pixel smartphones now that the Pixel 9 family has arrived, but it’s still notable to see these three Pixels officially head out the door.

The refreshed Pixel phone lineup now includes the Pixel 7a (starting at $499), Pixel 8a (also $499), Pixel 8 ($699), Pixel 8 Pro ($999), Pixel 9 ($799), Pixel 9 Pro ($999), Pixel 9 Pro XL ($1,099), and Pixel 9 Pro Fold ($1,799).

The Pixel 9 series introduces several new features across the entire lineup. These include a new chip called the Tensor G4, improved cameras, slightly updated designs, and more. Each phone will also have expanded AI capabilities, making it the most AI-rich Google Pixel series.

The Tensor G4 is anticipated to provide a performance enhancement for all Pixel 9 models, resulting in faster app launches and web browsing, as well as improved overall responsiveness. Improved power management may also contribute to longer battery life. Like its predecessors, the G4 is manufactured by Samsung using Arm-based architecture.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
The Google Pixel 7 (left) and Pixel 7 Pro Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Fold all feature a Google Tensor G2 chip. Known for their exceptional camera systems, these smartphones came with impressive specifications. Of the three, Google’s first foldable, the Pixel Fold, got the most attention, for better and worse.

Though praised by many for its build quality and beautiful displays, the first Pixel Fold was noted for offering poor wireless charging options and a cover that could scratch easily. It also didn’t age particularly well, as we discovered when we revisited the Pixel Fold earlier this year.

The new Pixel 9 phones are currently available for preorder, and the first units will be available in the coming weeks.

