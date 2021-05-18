Monitor Reviews

Best Monitors

The best monitors for 2021

By Luke Larsen
best computer monitors dsc01068 1200x9999

The best budget monitors for 2021

By Tyler Lacoma, Luke Larsen, Jacob Roach
Dell S2418H
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor

The best gaming monitors for 2021

Computing
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

The best ultrawide monitors for 2021

Computing
Best Products of 2017 Samsung CF791

The best curved monitors for 2021

Computing
Latest Monitor Reviews

LG 27GN950 review: The perfect 4K gaming monitor, almost

LG's 27GN950 is a 4K gaming monitor that's surprisingly well-suited to graphic work thanks to a wide color gamut and accurate colors.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
lg 27gn950 monitor review dsc02946

Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR review: Only skill can save you now

This is a mind-bogglingly fast gaming monitor.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
asus rog 360hz pg259qnr review dsc02142

LG 34GN850-B review: The best ultrawide for $900, if you can find it

LG's 34GN850-B is a Nano-IPS ultrawide gaming monitor that comes with a 160 Hz refresh rate and colors good enough for professional photo editing - a combo you don't see every day.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
lg 34gn850 b monitor review dsc02043

Lenovo G27c-10 Review: Fulfilling high-FPS dreams for $200

Lenovo's G27c-10 is a 27-inch curved gaming monitor that promises a great gaming experience for just $22
By Niels Broekhuijsen
lenovo g27c 10 review dsc01909

Dell S2721QS Review: A simple, elegant 4K monitor

Dell's S2721QS is a basic 4K display, but the price is right.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
Dell S2721QS

Lenovo Legion Y27q-20 monitor review: 1440p gaming done right

Is Lenovo's Legion Y27q-20 a good match for your new video card?
By Luke Larsen
lenovo legion y27q 20 review y20q 10

Acer Nitro XZ272U review: All you need for PC gaming

With a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution, this $330 Acer gaming monitor offers astounding value.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
acer nitro xz272u review dsc01590

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor review: One glaring problem

Samsung's 32-inch Odyssey G7 has a one-of-a-kind spec sheet, but its G-Sync issue is a deal-breaker.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
samsung odyssey g7 review dsc01546

Dell 27 USB-C monitor (P2720DC) review: The Goldilocks display

When it comes to size, image quality, and features, this monitor is just right.
By Niels Broekhuijsen
dell 27 usb c monitor p2720dc review dsc01060

Acer ConceptD CM2 review: Small monitor, supreme color accuracy

Unique 24-inch monitor for creatives has unrivaled color reproduction for just $400. But what's missing?
By Niels Broekhuijsen
acer conceptd cm2 review trashed dsc01031
More Monitor Reviews

HP 34f ultrawide monitor review: Premium for less

HP 34f monitor

Razer Raptor 27 monitor review: Making monitors fun again

Razer Raptor 27 with Razer Blade

HP 27f 4K monitor review: Crisp images without the niceties

hp 27f 4k monitor review 3

AOPEN 32HC1QUR monitor review

acer aopen 32hc1 gaming monitor review 3

LG’s new UltraFine 4K monitor gives your MacBook’s Touch Bar a job

lg ultrafine display 24md4kl review hmua2

Dell 75 4K Interactive Touch Monitor C7520QT hands-on review

dell 75 4k interactive touch monitor c7520qt review feat

BenQ PD3220U monitor review

benq pd3220u monitor review feat

Samsung Space Monitor (SR75) review

samsung space monitor review prd

ViewSonic XG240R gaming monitor review

viewsonic xg240r gaming monitor review feat

Acer Predator XB3 review

acer predator xb3 review gaming monitor feat

HP Omen X Emperium 65 review

HP Omen X Emperium 65 review

Alienware 55 OLED monitor hands-on review

Alienware 55 review

Razer Raptor 27 hands-on review

razer raptor 27 review ces 2019 3

Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor (S2719DC) review

dell 27 usb c ultrathin monitor s2719dc review review7

Alienware AW3418DW Curved Gaming Monitor review

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor

LG 34WK95U-W ultrawide monitor review

lg 34wk95u w ultrawide monitor review feat

BenQ EL2870U 4K monitor review

BenQ EL2870U review

Dell Ultrasharp 49 review

dell ultrasharp 49 review inch monitor u4919dw 30008 feat

Samsung CHG90 ultrawide monitor review

Samsung CHG90 Ultrawide Monitor review

Dell Ultrasharp U3818DW review

Dell UltraSharp U3818DW review hero

Samsung CF791 ultrawide curved gaming monitor review

best ultra-wide monitors

Dell P2715Q review

Dell P2715Q front angle

LG 38UC99 38-inch ultrawide monitor review

LG 38UC99

Asus ROG Swift PG279Q review

asus rog swift pg279q review hero
1234
Archive