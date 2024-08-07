3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August

A quality comedy can make you feel good, lift your spirits, and help take your mind off the troubles and stresses of the day. From silly comedies to relatable ones, Amazon Prime Video has an entire section dedicated to comedies. Some of these require an add-on channel subscription, but many are available with a base Amazon Prime or standalone Amazon Prime Video subscription.

After seeing what’s available, we have devised this recommendation of three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in August. Enjoy the dynamic on-screen duo of Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell, or if it’s more up your alley, a classic from the ‘70s that many consider to be among the best movies of all time. There’s also a musical remake of a teen comedy from 2004 that’s totally feel-good fun.

Recommended Videos

Mean Girls (2024)

Mean Girls | Official Trailer (2024 Movie)

Tina Fey brought Mean Girls to life in 2004, and two decades later, the movie is still in the public conversation, quoted by all generations. Following the success of the stage musical of the same name, Fey wrote a new version of Mean Girls with a new cast set in modern times. Angourie Rice plays Cady, a young woman adjusting to the transition from homeschooling to life at a new high school.

Reneé Rapp is a new interpretation of Regina George, the character initially played by Rachel McAdams, a popular mean girl who initially befriends Cady. But as typical high school drama would dictate, a boy comes between them and an epic battle for power and influence begins.

Mean Girls might not live up the original movie, which is also available to stream on Amazon Prime Video with a ViX Premium subscription. But it tackles this coming-of-age story that has been told again and again in a fresh and exciting new way, with a talented new cast of leads. If you love musicals, Mean Girls will make you laugh and get up and dance, too.

Stream Mean Girls on Amazon Prime Video.

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Daddy's Home Movie - Official Trailer

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell have appeared in a few movies together, but arguably none as funny and relatable as the buddy comedy movie Daddy’s Home. Will Ferrell is Brad, a decent man trying to make a good impression on his wife Sara’s (Linda Cardellini) two children, Megan (Scarlett Estevez) and Dylan (Own Vaccaro). All is going well until the kids’ biological father, Dusty (Wahlberg), shows up for a visit. It’s understandable that Brad would feel inadequate as the stepdad. But it’s even worse when he has to compare himself to the charming, handsome, muscular, cool, and friendly Dusty, who is not only winning the kids’ hearts, but also clearly trying to get Sara back.

Daddy’s Home takes the sticky situation of divorce and the awkward feeling of trying to be a good stepparent and turns it into a funny, yet relatable story. Ferrell and Wahlberg are perfect together as the two repeatedly try to one-up one another in the most ridiculous ways, with Brad often humiliating and embarrassing himself in the process. Daddy’s Home earned Ferrell a Teen Choice Award nomination and Kid’s Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor. Is this the best comedy movie you’ll watch? No. But it’s a sweet movie the whole family can watch together.

Stream Daddy’s Home on Amazon Prime Video.

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978)

Animal House Official Trailer #1 - Tom Hulce, John Belushi Movie (1978) HD

Before there was National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, European Vacation, and Van Wilder, there was National Lampoon’s Animal House, the first movie produced by the humor magazine. The stories are inspired by the writers’ and producers’ own personal college experiences, including Harold Ramis and Ivan Reitman. The iconic comedy stars Saturday Night Live’s John Belushi, along with a list of other then up-and-coming actors, including a young Kevin Bacon.

The story is set in 1962 as two college freshmen are hoping to pledge a fraternity. National Lampoon’s Animal House is like pulling back the curtain on the extracurriculars of college life, from parties (yes, including epic toga-themed festivities) to pranks, cheating on tests, bar fights, and more. It doesn’t matter that the movie was filmed decades ago and was set more than 60 years ago. Its messy, frantic energy remains something to which college kids can still relate today.

Stream National Lampoon’s Animal House on Amazon Prime Video.