3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Fall Guy (2024) Ted (2012) Mean Girls (2004)

Laughter is the best medicine, they say. Sadly, the winter months tend to be when we pick up germs and viruses and suffer from the odd cold here and there. Whether you’re home sick, feeling slightly under the weather, or feel fresh and ready to take on the day, a good comedy can brighten your mood and take your mind off other things.

There are three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that are particular favorites with great rewatch value. Two of them are classics from the 2000s and 2010s, while the third is a relatively new movie that subscribers will be excited to know is now available to watch with your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

The Fall Guy (2024)

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer

Ryan Gosling fans will be delighted to know that The Fall Guy has officially moved from Peacock to Amazon Prime Video, so subscribers can now enjoy the action comedy in all its glory. Based on the 1980s series of the same name, it follows Colt Seavers (Gosling), a stunt double working on an action movie that happens to be directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). But that is the least of his worries because a conspiracy begins to bubble to the surface surrounding the movie’s star, Tom Ryder (Kraven the Hunter‘s Aaron Taylor-Johnson), that leads Colt on a wild goose chase.

Our reviewer calls The Fall Guy a “near-perfect summer blockbuster,” so you can make it your near-perfect winter blockbuster if you didn’t get the chance to watch it in theaters. Praising both Gosling and Blunt’s performances and their chemistry, he adds that this is as much a love story as it is an action comedy, and that’s OK because it just works.

Stream The Fall Guy on Amazon Prime Video.

Ted (2012)

Seth MacFarlane already had a great track record in television, and his first movie turned out to be a smash hit as well. Ted stars Mark Wahlberg (Flight Risk) as John Bennett, a goofy, marijuana-smoking slacker whose best friend remains an anthropomorphic talking teddy bear named Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) that came to life when John was a child. Together, the pair get up to plenty of raunchy antics, irritating John’s girlfriend, Lori (Mila Kunis), who just wishes John would finally grow up.

Ted is vulgar humor at its finest, perfect for fans of MacFarlane’s shows like Family Guy and movies from others like Seth Rogen. The film spawned a sequel, Ted 2. There’s also the Peacock prequel series, Ted, which is a fantastic watch with an entirely new cast (MacFarlane reprises his voice role as Ted) if you love the movie.

Stream Ted on Amazon Prime Video.

Mean Girls (2004)

When a movie creates its own unofficial holiday (October 3), has mothers everywhere declaring that they’re “cool moms,” and shines a spotlight on bullying in a humorous way that parodies and mocks the worst of the offenders, it’s a keeper. Not only that, Mean Girls even spawned a new, modern-day redo in 2024, not to mention a hit Broadway musical.

The teen comedy, written by Tina Fey, is about a young woman who tries desperately to acclimate to high school life after having been homeschooled in Africa. Together with two other outcasts, she plots to take down the evil Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her posse, known hilariously as the Plastics. Mean Girls might have plenty of laughs, but there’s an important message behind the humor as well. Plus, the film is totally fetch. Make sure to watch it on a Wednesday and wear pink.

Stream Mean Girls on Amazon Prime Video.