 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

3 comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025

By
Ryan Gosling crouched down in The Fall Guy, giving a thumbs up
Eric Laciste / Universal Pictures

Laughter is the best medicine, they say. Sadly, the winter months tend to be when we pick up germs and viruses and suffer from the odd cold here and there. Whether you’re home sick, feeling slightly under the weather, or feel fresh and ready to take on the day, a good comedy can brighten your mood and take your mind off other things.

There are three comedies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in January 2025 that are particular favorites with great rewatch value. Two of them are classics from the 2000s and 2010s, while the third is a relatively new movie that subscribers will be excited to know is now available to watch with your Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

The Fall Guy (2024)

The Fall Guy | Official Trailer

Ryan Gosling fans will be delighted to know that The Fall Guy has officially moved from Peacock to Amazon Prime Video, so subscribers can now enjoy the action comedy in all its glory. Based on the 1980s series of the same name, it follows Colt Seavers (Gosling), a stunt double working on an action movie that happens to be directed by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt). But that is the least of his worries because a conspiracy begins to bubble to the surface surrounding the movie’s star, Tom Ryder (Kraven the Hunters Aaron Taylor-Johnson), that leads Colt on a wild goose chase.

Our reviewer calls The Fall Guy a “near-perfect summer blockbuster,” so you can make it your near-perfect winter blockbuster if you didn’t get the chance to watch it in theaters. Praising both Gosling and Blunt’s performances and their chemistry, he adds that this is as much a love story as it is an action comedy, and that’s OK because it just works.

Stream The Fall Guy on Amazon Prime Video. 

Ted (2012)

Seth MacFarlane already had a great track record in television, and his first movie turned out to be a smash hit as well. Ted stars Mark Wahlberg (Flight Risk) as John Bennett, a goofy, marijuana-smoking slacker whose best friend remains an anthropomorphic talking teddy bear named Ted (voiced by MacFarlane) that came to life when John was a child. Together, the pair get up to plenty of raunchy antics, irritating John’s girlfriend, Lori (Mila Kunis), who just wishes John would finally grow up.

Ted is vulgar humor at its finest, perfect for fans of MacFarlane’s shows like Family Guy and movies from others like Seth Rogen. The film spawned a sequel, Ted 2. There’s also the Peacock prequel series, Ted, which is a fantastic watch with an entirely new cast (MacFarlane reprises his voice role as Ted) if you love the movie.

Stream Ted on Amazon Prime Video.

Mean Girls (2004)

When a movie creates its own unofficial holiday (October 3), has mothers everywhere declaring that they’re “cool moms,” and shines a spotlight on bullying in a humorous way that parodies and mocks the worst of the offenders, it’s a keeper. Not only that, Mean Girls even spawned a new, modern-day redo in 2024, not to mention a hit Broadway musical.

The teen comedy, written by Tina Fey, is about a young woman who tries desperately to acclimate to high school life after having been homeschooled in Africa. Together with two other outcasts, she plots to take down the evil Regina George (Rachel McAdams) and her posse, known hilariously as the Plastics. Mean Girls might have plenty of laughs, but there’s an important message behind the humor as well. Plus, the film is totally fetch. Make sure to watch it on a Wednesday and wear pink.

Stream Mean Girls on Amazon Prime Video. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…
3 underrated movies you need to watch in January 2025
Six men sit on a boat in The Damned.

It's always disconcerting for moviegoers to go from December, which typically sees an avalanche of high-profile and high-quality films like All of Us Strangers and The Brutalist, to January, which has given us such non-classics as The 355 and The Beekeeper. And January 2025 seems like it will offer more of the same with the Gerard Butler action sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and the Blumhouse horror flick Wolf Man.

Yet if you look closer, you'll see there are a half-dozen movies in the month that promise to be actually good. Shocking, right? The following three films are the best of a small bunch, movies that span genres like horror, anime, and thriller, but all promise the same thing: a good time. What more can one ask for in the new year?
The Damned (January 3)

Read more
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in December 2024 you have to watch
Indiana Jones in a cave looking up in Raiders of the Lost Ark.

So, you’re looking for a good movie to watch this month, but you aren’t sure where to start. You have already watched the hottest, newest movies you have wanted to see. So now it's time to sit back, relax, and maybe check out a classic at home. Perhaps it’s a movie you have never seen but have always meant to watch. Maybe it’s one you have seen dozens of times but love watching again and again.

There are lots of great movies on Amazon Prime Video, but they don’t stay on the streamer forever. You’ll notice that some titles are listed as leaving in a certain number of days so you’ll want to watch these before they’re gone. There are many titles that come and go, but these are five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in December 2024 you have to watch before they’re gone.

Read more
3 action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December 2024
Jeff Goldblum and Laurence Fishburne walking down the street together in Deep Cover.

Action movies come in all shapes and sizes, from thrillers filled with car chases and authorities taking down bad guys to intense dramas involving criminals, gangs, heroes, and enthralling plots. The best action movies have a bit of everything and keep you intrigued all the way through.

The three action movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in December include two throwbacks from the 1990s and one 2017 superhero movie you’ll want to watch back-to-back with the 2021 director’s cut to be able to compare, contrast, and discuss with friends and fellow fans.

Read more